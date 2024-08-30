It came down to a coin toss for a tied primary race in Mille Lacs County. When a ballot recount still resulted in a tie, officials decided the winner with a flip.
Coin toss determines winner in tied Mille Lacs County primary ballot recount
There were six other tight races in Minnesota’s primary, including a Sunday liquor sale ballot question in Newfolden that passed by just three votes.
Candidates Aaron James Plumski and Diana Klages — running for District 3, which includes the cities of Milaca and Foreston — each received 79 votes in the primary and recount. Klages won the coin toss, said County Auditor-Treasurer Brenda Eklund.
Klages will face Jay Munson in the general election. Incumbent Phil Peterson did not seek re-election.
A tight race for a seat on the Bemidji City Council also resulted in ballot recount that yielded the same result without a coin toss.
Incumbent Lynn Eaton came out on top with 126 votes in Ward 5, which stretches along the southeast shores of Lake Bemidji. There was a seven-vote difference between his two challengers.
Michael Meehlhause requested a recount after coming in last with 99 votes. Bill Batchelder garnered 106 votes. Batchelder was determined the winner again in the recount Wednesday. He will face Eaton in the Nov. 5 general election.
A spokesperson with the Office of Minnesota Secretary of State said there were five other contests from the Aug. 13 primary that fell within the margins to be eligible for a publicly funded recount— so long as someone requested a recount.
The other recount-eligible races were for commissioner seats in Jackson and Clearwater counties, the Austin City Council, a special election for town supervisor of Oak Valley Township and a ballot question in Newfolden regarding Sunday liquor sales.
But officials in those communities all told the Minnesota Star Tribune that no one requested recounts, so the results from the primary remain unchanged. Those include:
- On the Austin City Council, there was a one-vote difference for the Ward 1 seat. Patrick L. Lange received 110 votes and Miguel Garate received 111. Garate will face Rebecca Waller in November.
- In Jackson County, Scott McClure beat Mike Handzus by six votes to face Kent Bargfrede in November.
- In Clearwater County, Juleigh Prosser beat Corey Petterson by 10 votes to face Bruce Emmel.
- In Oak Valley Township, voters in November will decide between Trent Hagen and Brett Fellbaum, who beat out two other challengers by three votes or less.
- Newfolden voters narrowly approved Sunday liquor sales. Forty voters said “no” while 43 said “yes.”
