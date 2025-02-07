CNH, which makes Case IH agricultural equipment, is cutting 175 jobs at its plant in the central Minnesota city of Benson.
Case equipment maker CNH cutting 175 jobs at its central Minnesota plant
The plant in Benson, which employed over 300 people in 2017, makes agricultural equipment.
Case IH may be the largest employer in Benson, a city of roughly 3,500 sitting about 2.5 hours west of Minneapolis, said interim city manager Rob Wolfington.
The plant at 260 US-12 is not set to close, and no additional layoff dates are scheduled at this time, the company reported to the state on Thursday in a federally mandated WARN notice of mass layoff events.
The layoffs will take place on April 11, the notice said.
The company did not immediately return calls for comment. A press release in 2017 said the plant dates back to 1958, houses an R&D center and employs more than 300 workers.
“Obviously we’re concerned,” Wolfington said. “But, we’re also optimistic that the economy will return and the plant will continue to thrive.”
The plant draws workers from around the region, Wolfington said, estimating that about half of its employees lives in the town.
Wolfington said Friday marked the first time he heard the company was planning layoffs.
Case IH is “a global leader and provider of superior agricultural equipment,” a CNH webpage reads. The European agriculture and construction machinery conglomerate’s stock price increased roughly 50% in the last five years.
None of the employees are represented by a union, the notice said.
“Tomorrow is another day,” Wolfington said.
CNH did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
