Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.85 to $44.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.80 to $47.86 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $1.26 a gallon. December heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.36 a gallon. December natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $33.20 to $1,804.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 33 cents to $23.30 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.30 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.56 Japanese yen from 104.49 yen. The euro rose to $1.1884 from $1.1841.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Former Cincinnati council member sentenced
A former Cincinnati city council member has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge resulting from corruption investigations that have left two other council members facing charges.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.85 to $44.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.80 to $47.86 a…
Variety
Home Depot agrees to $17.5m settlement in 2014 data breach
Home Depot has reached a $17.5 million settlement with the attorney generals of 46 states and the District of Columbia over a 2014 data breach that exposed the payment card information of some 40 million customers.
National
Los Angeles to consider stay-home order as virus spreads
Officials in the nation's largest county will discuss a possible stay-home order just days before Thanksgiving after a spike of coronavirus cases surpassed a threshold set by Los Angeles public health officials to trigger one.
National
Bruce Boynton, who inspired 1961 Freedom Rides, dies at 83
Bruce Carver Boynton, a civil rights pioneer from Alabama who inspired the landmark "Freedom Rides" of 1961, has died. He was 83.