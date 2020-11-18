Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 39 cents to $41.82 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 59 cents to $44.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $1.16 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. December natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $11.20 to $1,873.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 20 cents to $24.45 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.20 a pound.
The dollar fell to 103.84 Japanese yen from 104.21 yen. The euro rose to $1.1865 from $1.1864.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Coronavirus
'Tired to the bone': Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases
Overwhelmed hospitals are converting chapels, cafeterias, waiting rooms, hallways, even a parking garage into patient treatment areas. Staff members are desperately calling around to other…
National
Trump pushes new environmental rollbacks on way out the door
Down to its final weeks, the Trump administration is working to push through dozens of environmental rollbacks that could weaken century-old protections for migratory birds, expand Arctic drilling and hamstring future regulation of public health threats.
Business
Northern California utility finds latest CEO in Michigan
Embattled Northern California utility PG&E Corp. has lured away the top executive at Michigan's largest power provider to steer its effort to restore a reputation tarnished by years of neglectful conduct that culminated in a series of deadly wildfires.
Business
Boeing Max cleared for takeoff, 2 years after deadly crashes
After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing's 737 Max for flight.The nation's air safety…
National
El Salvador taps new DC lobbyist in pivot to Biden
El Salvador has awarded a $780,000 lobby contract to a three-week old Washington firm set up to promote investment as President Nayib Bukele, a staunch Trump ally, seeks to pivot toward Joe Biden's $4 billion development plan to stop the flow of migration from Central America.