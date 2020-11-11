Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 9 cents to $41.45 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 19 cents to $43.80 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 2 cents to $1.18 a gallon. December heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.25 a gallon. December natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $14.80 to $1,861.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 19 cents to $24.27 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.13 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.45 Japanese yen from 105.29 yen. The euro fell to $1.1774 from $1.1814.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
The Latest: NY orders restaurants, bars to close at 10 pm
Restaurants, bars and gyms will have to close at 10 p.m. across New York state in the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
National
New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident
The New Yorker has fired longtime staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom conference last month. He had already been on suspension and is also on leave from CNN, where he is chief legal analyst.
National
Fiery crash closes bridge linking Ohio, Kentucky for days
A fiery crash on a bridge linking Ohio and Kentucky could force the span to remain closed for days as officials tried to determine the amount of damage to the bridge that serves as a crucial link for interstate commerce, Kentucky's governor said Wednesday.
Business
Rally fades on Wall Street, pulling indexes below records
Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, helped by big technology stocks, but news of tighter restrictions in New York State helped dent an earlier rally.
Coronavirus
Owner of Famous Dave's sees promise as shift to takeout pays off
But the CEO of BBQ Holdings says the company, which also owns Granite City, needs to make it through the winter first.