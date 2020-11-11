Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 9 cents to $41.45 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 19 cents to $43.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 2 cents to $1.18 a gallon. December heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.25 a gallon. December natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $14.80 to $1,861.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 19 cents to $24.27 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.13 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.45 Japanese yen from 105.29 yen. The euro fell to $1.1774 from $1.1814.