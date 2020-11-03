Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 85 cents to $37.66 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 74 cents to $39.71 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $1.08 a gallon. December heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.13 a gallon. December natural gas fell 18 cents to $3.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $17.90 to $1,910.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 30 cents to $24.33 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $3.09 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.61 Japanese yen from 104.84 yen. The euro rose to $1.1705 from $1.1631.
