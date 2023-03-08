Nicollet Mall's Zelo, one of the few restaurants that closed for the pandemic and had yet to reopen or move on, is now (finally) open.

Fans can once again order the calamari, linguini and flatbreads, but for now the restaurant (831 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-333-7000, zelompls.com) is only open for happy hour and dinner, Monday through Saturday.

First opened in 1999, Zelo became a popular power lunch and dinner spot for downtown workers. While it closed with others during the state-mandated shutdown, it remained dark until last week. Owner Rick Webb had said staffing contributed to the delay in reopening.

The adjacent lunch counter Zelito remains closed.

Bev's Wine Bar bids adieu

Bev's Wine Bar has been a constant in the fast-changing North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, but its impressive run will come to an end March 25. An announcement via social media thanked longtime customers while sharing the news.

Opened since 1995, the wine bar (250 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-337-0102, bevsmpls.com) has long been a popular spot for affordable, approachable wine (and beer) pours alongside an array of snacks. Co-owners Peter Kirahana and Paul Schula have created a legacy of places that helped shape the North Loop, including the original Jetset Bar. Kirahana also was the co-owner of the sorely missed Moose & Sadie's.

Slurp pop-up's days are numbered

Also shutting down service on March 25 is Slurp Pop-Up Noodle Shop, the popular spot from chef Yia Vang and Union Hmong Kitchen (901 W. Lake St., Mpls., hilltribemn.com). Serving three brothy and three saucy noodle dishes — plus a few specials — the sparse room inside the old Mucci's location in Uptown was always meant to be temporary. Stay tuned for more news on what comes next. In the meantime, Slurp serves lunch Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday.

Milly's Wine Bar is coming this early summer

The building exterior has been beautifully remodeled and workers are making progress on the interior in anticipation of the opening of Milly's Wine Bar (1129 Washington Av. S., Mpls.). Behind the project are Brandon Witzel (of Quinn Design), Jill Mortensen and Kay Phillips, who also co-own the Flock co-working space on Nicollet Avenue.

"We're building the menu very specifically on a New York-style wine bar where it's lighter portions you can build on," Witzel said. "I'm hoping to bring a vibe I feel the city needs more of," Witzel said. "A neighborhood space."

Mortensen and Phillips will be curating the wine selection. Follow the progress on Instagram; expect a late spring/early summer opening.

Eat Street Crossing is open

Ramen, sushi sandwiches, Brazilian pizza, hot honey fried chicken and boozy ice cream are just a few of the reasons food fans packed the new Nicollet Avenue food hall over the weekend.

Eat Street Crossing features several stands, most owned by the couples behind Bebe Zito and Zen Box Izakaya, as well as a full bar with a zany zodiac-themed cocktail list (there are regular drinks, as well) plus an entire wall of $25 bottle wines. The hall includes an impressive remake of the Old Arizona building that houses a private event space, separate liquor store and a patio that is sure to be a warm-weather destination. Right now, ESC (2819 Nicollet Av. S., eatstreetcrossing.com) is open daily for lunch and dinner.

A special Holi brunch

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine will celebrate the Hindu holiday of Holi with a special reservation-only brunch March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In honor of the festival of colors, Raag will have a dosa station where the giant crêpes will be made to order, plus they'll be pouring paani poori (a buttermilk drink). Other dishes available will be Delhi butter chicken, spinach and paneer; chicken Allahabad Korma, gulab jamun cheesecake, mimosas and more. Cost is $39 with an optional $19 addition for beverages. Call for reservations; Raag is at 3812 W. 50th St., Mpls., 952-405-8367, raagindiancuisine.com)