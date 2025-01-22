Civil lawsuit brought by family of Ricky Cobb II against Minnesota state trooper dismissed

The lawsuit argued that Cobb’s civil rights had been violated in two ways: that Seide extended the traffic stop — which was initiated because Cobb was driving without taillights — for too long while investigating a violation of a protective order that had been filed against Cobb in Ramsey County; and that Seide used excessive force by trying to remove Cobb from his car and later using his squad car to stop Cobb’s vehicle on Interstate 94.