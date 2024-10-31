Lawsuit by family of Ricky Cobb II against Minnesota state trooper Londregan dismissed in fatal shooting

A federal judge Wednesday dismissed a civil lawsuit against Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan in the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II during a 2023 traffic stop.
U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel granted Londregan’s motion to dismiss the suit, arguing he acted reasonably when he opened fire as Cobb’s vehicle lurched forward.
The decision is the latest development in a case that has drawn heated debate over excessive use of force by law enforcement. Criminal charges against Londregan were dismissed by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty in June, saying the prosecution didn’t have the evidence to proceed with a case.
Londregan’s attorney Chris Madelsaid Wednesday that it’s been a “long, grueling journey to justice. Ryan Londregan has finally arrived.”
The civil suit, which was filed by Cobb’s family in April, accused Londregan and trooper Brett Seide of excessive use of force and unreasonable search and seizure.
On July 31, 2023, the two troopers pulled over Cobb, 33, on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis for driving without taillights and later learned he was wanted for violating a felony domestic no-contact order. Cobb refused commands to exit the car.
With Seide partly inside the car while trying to unbuckle Cobb’s seat belt, the car moved forward. Londregan then opened fire, hitting Cobb twice.
In her decision, Brasel said the troopers were mandated by state law to make an arrest given Cobb’s domestic no-contact order violation. She said it was objectively reasonable for Londregan to believe Seide was in immediate danger as the car moved forward on a busy highway, which would make his use of force reasonable.
“The dismissal of this unlawful prosecution and this civil dismissal again tells us: This case should have never been charged,” Imran Ali, an attorney for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, said in a statement. “We are pleased that the law succeeded the political ambitions of those who are bent on demonizing those who protect and serve our communities each day.”
Bakari Sellers, an attorney representing Cobb’s family, declined Wednesday to comment on the dismissal. He said the family is considering appealing the decision or amending their complaint against Londregan. Meanwhile, the suit against Seide remains pending.
“At the end of the day, it’s not over,” Sellers said.
