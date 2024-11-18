CHS raises offer for Minnesota ag firm to $225M ahead of member vote

The board of a western Minnesota cooperative said “CHS is the right fit for us” after weighing a competing offer from North Dakota-based Arthur Cos., but members will still have the final say next week.
West Central’s board considered a competing $250 million offer from Arthur Cos. but said ‘CHS is the right fit for us.’
CHS initially announced a $200 million deal to acquire West Central Ag Services in May. Arthur publicized its own $250 million bid for the coop this month, causing West Central to delay a vote on the CHS deal.
Inver Grove Heights-based CHS has since increased its offer to $225 million.
West Central’s board met with Arthur and CHS management last week and concluded the CHS deal is a “superior proposal” that better met “patron growers’ long-term supply and market objectives,” according to a news release Monday.
West Central Ag Services members will vote on the board-backed CHS acquisition Nov. 26.
“CHS offers certainty and near immediate completion. Arthur does not,” board Chair Duane Brendemuhl said in a statement. “We have a long history of successful relationships with CHS as a member cooperative, a customer, a joint venture partner and an occasional competitor. ‘A bird in the hand’ is no small thing when it comes to transactions like this, and that is what we have with CHS.”
Based in Ulen, Minn., West Central Ag Services operates primarily in the Red River Valley. The cooperative had $767 million in revenue last year and turned a $41 million profit.
Arthur, a family-owned private company, said its offer represented a better payout for members and has “the strongest return on investment.” The company is confident it could quickly close a deal if West Central growers vote against the CHS acquisition.
“The Arthur Companies remains willing to work out a deal that prioritizes the growers’ bottom line while maintaining competition and great customer service for future generations,” CEO James Burgum said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to meeting with growers this week, and we encourage patrons to get out and vote.”
CHS, West Central Ag Services and Arthur representatives will be meeting with members ahead of the vote.
“We’re truly bringing the farmer to the global marketplace as efficiently as possible,” said Rick Dusek, CHS executive vice president in charge of ag retail, distribution and transportation. “Then there’s the ongoing value of being part of the cooperative system. Members can take part in our governance and their voice really matters.”
