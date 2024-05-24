Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of Chris Finch sending a message to his players after a disappointing Game 1 loss in the Western Conference finals. The Wolves coach wasn't happy with the effort or results in a 108-105 defeat and let them know about it in a film session ahead of Friday's Game 2 against Dallas. Plus the Lynx lost for the first time this season, but the process remains good.

10:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand to break down a strange season so far for the Twins. They've either been ice cold or red hot, particularly at the plate, and we'll see if they are the start of another hot streak as they come home to play Texas on Friday.

33:00: An opportunity for PWHL Minnesota on a busy night of sports.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



