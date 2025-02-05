If you’re thinking of changing your cookware because of PFAS concerns, we have tips

There’s a lot of really good value in a set, but what we sell the most of is open stock. Sets are wonderful for people who want to change everything, and they’re drawn to the sets because of the value. But you really have to look at that set and say, “Are these the pieces that I’m going to use?” You’re getting some really good core pieces, and you’re getting lids, as well. I think the reason why we sell so much open stock is because people have those individual needs. Maybe they’ve got a bunch of cookware, but they really want to replace one thing, or they really want to upgrade, but they can’t do it all at once, so they’re doing it piece by piece. Or they’ve been inspired by something on TikTok, or on the Food Network, and they want to come in and see that single piece and then take it home and experiment and make that recipe.