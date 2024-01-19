Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with three local teams who were in action Thursday, painting a Dennis Green-esque picture. The Wolves, Wild and Gophers men's basketball teams? They are who we thought they were at the start of the year. The Wolves are very good. The Wild and Gophers still have a long way to go.

9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for an in-depth look at the process of reporting his excellent new feature on eighth-grade basketball phenom Chloe Johnson.

37:00: Comments from Kirk Cousins about Bill Belichick and increased talks between Belichick and Atlanta could mean nothing. Or they could mean something.

