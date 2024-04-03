Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the good and the bad from three Minnesota games Tuesday. The Wolves won and kept pace in the West, but Anthony Edwards is now 0-for-19 on threes in his last few games. They can't afford an Ant slump in the playoffs. The Twins lost 3-2 and their home run leader (Royce Lewis) has been injured for all but three innings this season. They also aren't getting enough innings from starting pitchers. The Wild won, but time is running out -- a shame because they are actually playing pretty well since the break.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a look at the Gophers men's basketball program in the wake of losing several players to the transfer portal. How is a program supposed to improve in an era of instant transfers as well as name, image and likeness? Scoggins and Rand also set up what should be a great women's Final Four matchup between UConn and Iowa.

36:00: Women's basketball is setting TV records..

