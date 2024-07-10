Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Lynx, who earned an impressive 82-67 win at Los Angeles on Tuesday thanks in large part to a perfect 4-for-4 shooting night from three-point range by Bridget Carleton. It was Minnesota's second straight win without injured star Napheesa Collier, and their win total (16) has already reached preseason expectations for the whole year.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand to vent frustration about the ongoing absence of Bally Sports North on Comcast. It's been more than two months since subscribers to the largest cable carrier in the state could see Twins broadcasts, and there is no immediate relief in sight. Plus Scoggins and Rand get into a recent list of 36 teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB that have never won a championship.

36:00: Football isn't far away. The Yankees are struggling.

