David Kornberg has left his role as chief executive of Duluth-based women's apparel company Maurices just two years after taking the job.

Kornberg joined Maurices in 2021 after previously serving as CEO of clothing chain Express. He replaced George Goldfarb, who worked at Maurices for 36 years and spent a decade as president and CEO.

London-based private equity firm OpCapita, which acquired Maurices in 2019 for $300 million, has appointed Jeff Kirwan, Maurices' executive chairman, as interim CEO.

"We appreciate [Kornberg's] contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors," Kirwan said in a statement.

The company declined to comment further on the top executive's departure.

Kirwan, also an operating partner at OpCapita, was previously CEO of Gap and held senior leadership roles at Old Navy and Target.

During his time with Maurices, Kornberg, who also worked at Disney and British retailer Marks and Spencer, oversaw the launch of Evsie, a new brand for tween girls ages 8-12. Sales increased by double-digit percentage points during his tenure.

In 2021, OpCapita completed a $200 million refinancing of Maurices, which at the time was generating more than $1 billion in revenue from its 900 stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as online sales, according to the firm. The refinancing consisted of a $100 million revolving line of credit and a $100 million term loan to give the retailer financial flexibility.

Since 2019, the company's earnings have doubled and online sales have grown nearly 100%, according to OpCapita.

Maurices has launched a search for a new president and CEO, Kirwan said.