The Chengwatana State Forest north of the Twin Cities reopened Friday, after rain and snow helped officials extinguish a fire that had been burning there for about two weeks.
Chengwatana State Forest reopens after fire that lasted two weeks
Rain and snow helped firefighters contain the blaze in the forest, east of Pine City.
The Evergreen Forest Fire began about 12 miles east of Pine City on Oct. 17, at a time when gusty southerly winds and low humidity created “elevated fire weather conditions,” the National Weather Service said last month.
The precise cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said Friday. It affected 167 acres of the forest before firefighters, aided by the weather, were able to contain it.
“In additional to the incredible work firefighter[s] accomplished to bring the Evergreen Forest Fire to full containment, beneficial rain and snow fell over the burn area on October 31,” according to an update Friday from the Minnesota Incident Command Center.
The command center and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that the state forest reopened at 8 a.m. Friday, including the Chengwatana State Forest Road and all trails. Officials said crews will work in coming weeks to improve access roads, which “may be in rough condition.”
Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this story.
