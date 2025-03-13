Cheers and Jeers: Derek Chauvin trial, disgraced lawyer, Paul Wikstrom, free speech

Jeers to Republicans who couldn’t bring themselves to condemn President Donald Trump’s pardoning of some 1,500 rioters who tried to interrupt the transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Officer Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer, died of a stroke the day after he was attacked by the mob. Four other police officers died by suicide within days or weeks of the attack. An especially loud jeer goes to Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, who often harks back to his stint decades ago as a Hennepin County corrections officer to bolster his law enforcement bona fides. Limmer said he condemned the “riotous acts” but called the DFL resolution in the Senate Judiciary Committee a distraction and lamented that both sides were losing their civility. Limmer said “pass” and didn’t vote as did Sen. Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo Township. Absent and not voting were Republican Sens. Jeff Howe of Rockville and Michael Kreun of Blaine. All seven DFLers voted for it. The resolution is headed to a vote by the full Senate where we’ll find out if any of the 33 Republicans there have the fortitude to vote yes — or do they, too, hold Trump above reproach?