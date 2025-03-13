Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Cheers and Jeers: Derek Chauvin trial, disgraced lawyer, Paul Wikstrom, free speech
A weekly roundup of reaction to events, notable or not.
A moment of appreciation and reflection for the prosecution team in the Derek Chauvin trial, which began four years ago last week, and a week’s worth of Cheers and Jeers.
Cheers to the all-star legal team led by Attorney General Keith Ellison that four years ago this week began testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin with a series of remarkable witnesses, including Darnella Frazier, the teenager who shot the cellphone video that led to global outrage. Chauvin’s in federal prison in Texas despite the pathetic calls from some, including Elon Musk, to win him a presidential pardon. You want to know what happened to George Floyd? Watch the testimony and bystander video from the first week of that trial and then explain to me how any sentient being could seek a pardon for Chauvin.
Jeers to nationally noted governors who have decided that this moment in history is when voters need to hear them talk sports. Per the New York Times, Gov. Tim Walz hates the Green Bay Packers; Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t very good right now; and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore believes Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was robbed of being this year’s NFL MVP. If that is their idea of leading the resistance, let’s go to the bench. Meanwhile, Walz intends to hit the road to speak in red districts in other states this week. Last I checked, Minnesota has four red congressional districts. Folks there would probably also like to hear from their governor. Or, as House Majority Leader Harry Niska, politely understated on social media, “We still have a lot of work to do here in Minnesota, Governor.”
Cheers to Tess Machalek, a junior at St. Louis Park High School, who came with her dad to a kitchen table conversation for U.S. Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan last weekend at the Coven community workspace in St. Louis Park. She was the only teenager among the adults who had gathered for a conversation centered around hope for the future, but she eagerly offered her thoughts. Machalek told the adults that kids care deeply, that she and her friends pay close attention to what’s happening in the world and that they talk daily about the toxic and challenging environments they are asked to navigate as children. It was the microphone-drop moment of the morning, and Flanagan was nearly moved to tears by the teen’s commitment.
Jeers to former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Kassius Benson, who has been recommended for disbarment by former state Supreme Court Justice Christopher Dietzen. Acting as a referee in the complaint brought by the state Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility, Dietzen found Benson to be without shame or remorse for deplorable behavior, which included federal tax evasion, mishandling a client’s money and taking years to fully refund it. Benson’s ignominious tenure at the county started in January 2021 and ended late 2022, days after he was arrested for drunken driving. Benson had his supporters, including Chief Public Defender Bill Ward, but his trail of troubles proves he should never have been put in a position of public trust.
Cheers to Republican state House of Representatives candidate Paul Wikstrom. He lost the special election for the Roseville and Shoreview-area House seat on Tuesday, but he fought the good fight harder than should have been required and provided a public service in helping preserve election integrity. After Wikstrom lost to DFLer Curtis Johnson in November, he filed a Ramsey County petition alleging his DFL opponent didn’t live in the district as required by law. Judge Leonardo Castro agreed with Wikstrom, prompting the election that DFLer David Gottfried won. Had Wikstrom not conducted his own investigation into Johnson’s residence, the suburbs of Roseville and Shoreview might be represented by a resident of Little Canada. This was a sloppy, arrogant, avoidable error by the DFL. It demonstrates the need for a robust two-party system.
Jeers to Republicans who couldn’t bring themselves to condemn President Donald Trump’s pardoning of some 1,500 rioters who tried to interrupt the transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Officer Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer, died of a stroke the day after he was attacked by the mob. Four other police officers died by suicide within days or weeks of the attack. An especially loud jeer goes to Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, who often harks back to his stint decades ago as a Hennepin County corrections officer to bolster his law enforcement bona fides. Limmer said he condemned the “riotous acts” but called the DFL resolution in the Senate Judiciary Committee a distraction and lamented that both sides were losing their civility. Limmer said “pass” and didn’t vote as did Sen. Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo Township. Absent and not voting were Republican Sens. Jeff Howe of Rockville and Michael Kreun of Blaine. All seven DFLers voted for it. The resolution is headed to a vote by the full Senate where we’ll find out if any of the 33 Republicans there have the fortitude to vote yes — or do they, too, hold Trump above reproach?
Cheers to departing Minnesota Reformer reporter Christopher Ingraham for reminding us that Eighth District U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican, once boldly spoke up on X for free speech. Stauber wrote “No matter where you are on the political spectrum, stifling free speech is a grave danger to our Republic.” Alas, no more. On Monday, Stauber took to X to say, “Good riddance!” to a news story explaining that the Trump administration would deport Palestinian Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, who led anti-Israeli protests. Guess what, Rep. Stauber, the arrests of dissenters may start with Khalil, but certainly won’t end there. A return to your free speech advocacy is encouraged.
