Augusta, Ga.

Arrived in Augusta on Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, got a COVID test at a tent near Augusta National, then checked in at the course in time to walk 18.

I came across Bryson DeChambeau on the 15th green and followed him for a few holes. He'll be featured prominently in my first day of coverage from The Masters.

Tuesday night featured heavy rains. The course is wet but not muddy. On No. 1 this morning, Matthew Wallace hit a high mid-iron into the green. It hit with a splat...but the green was still fast enough that it ran back off the front edge.

Interesting point from Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee: We often assume that wet conditions will benefit long, high-ball hitters, because they aren't reliant on getting a lot of roll in the fairway. Chamblee said his research indicates that wet conditions bring short hitters into contention because they can hit longer clubs into the green and have their shots hold.

I remember when short-hitting Zach Johnson when he won in 2007. While the big hitters had their drives plug in the fairway, Johnson played every par-5 as a three-shot hole, hit his wedges close and won.

One other observation: Brooks Koepka is much thicker and stronger than most golfers. DeChambeau makes him look like a jockey.

I'll be writing morning posts for startribune.com and writing my column and other stuff for the actual paper. Thanks for reading.

@Souhanstrib