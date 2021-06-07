Intro: Michael Rand takes a spin through the NBA playoffs, where the Nets are cruising past the Bucks even without James Harden. It shows the value of having a Big Three — and being able to withstand injuries to one of them as a result. It's what the Lakers couldn't do, and it's what the Wolves hope to build.

5:00: Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins the show to preview the upcoming Twins vs. Yankees series, to give an update on the Twins' returning to health in some key areas and to set up the likely big showdown of the week: Josh Donaldson vs. Gerrit Cole. The Twins third baseman has implicated Cole as a main offender in MLB's emerging controversy about pitchers using foreign substances to increase the spin rate on their pitches. Cole is slated to pitch Wednesday's game.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports