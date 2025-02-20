A Twin Cities man already serving a 25-year term for a shootout with state troopers in Utah received a five-year sentence Thursday for shooting at police in Brooklyn Park outside a Walmart store.
Chaska man in prison for gunfight with Utah troopers is sentenced for 2020 shootout with Brooklyn Park police
During the Brooklyn Park exchange, James H. Klein was shot in the leg and hand. No officers were wounded.
James H. Klein, 37, of Chaska was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to first-degree assault on a peace officer, stemming from the March 2020 encounter at the store in the 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue N., northeast of Interstate 94 and Hwy. 169.
With credit for time in jail after his arrest in Minnesota, Klein is expected to serve 2⅔ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. That time will follow what he is serving in Utah for shooting at patrol troopers in May 2021 while carjacking a civilian vehicle and possessing methamphetamine. At one point, Klein stole a Juab County deputy’s vehicle for a brief escape attempt.
Klein was out on bail from the Hennepin County jail in connection with the Walmart shooting at the time he clashed with troopers in Utah.
In a statement on the Brooklyn Park shooting, County Attorney Mary Moriarty said: “Mr. Klein’s actions were extremely dangerous, and he is being held accountable. I’m grateful neither the responding officers nor other members of the public were physically injured by Mr. Klein.”
Klein left prison about six months before the shooting in Brooklyn Park and was under supervised release after being sentenced in 2013 in Scott County for drug, weapons and counterfeiting currency offenses.
Klein also has two earlier drug possession convictions in Minnesota and one for fleeing police.
According to the charges in the Brooklyn Park incident, based on an investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension:
Police were called to the Walmart about a suspected shoplifter. They learned that Klein was there buying “a large amount of ammunition and wearing a holster.”
Officer Charles Cudd spoke with Klein outside the store and ordered him to halt. Instead, Klein walked away. The officer shot Klein with a stun gun, but it “had minimal effect.”
Klein began running and then shot at Cudd, prompting return gunfire.
Officer Dane Lazenberry chased Klein and shot at him. The suspect pointed a gun at a vehicle in the lot before turning toward the officer “with the handgun still drawn.”
Lazenberry shot at Klein again, this time wounding him and bringing the pursuit to an end. Police recovered Klein’s handgun and an ammo belt with numerous rounds of ammunition.
