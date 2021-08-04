CINCINNATI — The Twins and Reds conclude a brief two-game series today (11:35 a.m., BSN) at Great American Ballpark.

Rookie lefthander Charlie Barnes will start for the Twins, seeking his first big-league win. Barnes (0-1, 1.93 ERA) will face righthander Luis Castillo (5-10, 4.22).

The Twins got three-run homers from Jorge Polanco — in the ninth inning — and Mitch Garver and beat the Reds 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Follow today's Twins-Reds play-by-play on Gameview

Polanco will play shortstop today, with Andrelton Simmons sitting out. Luis Arraez starts at third for Josh Donaldson (hamstring) and will bat cleanup.

The start of the second half of the season has seen Polanco hit .364 with seven home runs and 20 RBI in his past 19 games. He's on a seven-game hitting streak where he has 12 hits, including three homers.

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, CF

Brent Rooker, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Luis Arraez, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Trevor Larnach, RF

Nick Gordon, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

Charlie Barnes, P

REDS LINEUP

Jonathan India, 2B

Jesse Winker, LF

Kyle Farmer, SS

Joey Votto, 1B

Tyler Stephenson, C

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Aristides Aquino, RF

Shogo Akiyama, CF

Luis Castillo, P