A motorist had "several alcoholic beverages" at a Shakopee bar shortly before he sped down the road, broadsided a car at an intersection near Valleyfair and killed the other driver, according to charges.

Jacob A. Lederer, 26, of Hopkins, was charged Thursday in Scott County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision late Tuesday in Shakopee at County Road 101 and Valley Park Drive.

The driver who died was identified Thursday by the State Patrol as Charlie M. Alleman, 19, of Eden Prairie. Alleman's car exploded and caught fire upon impact, preventing passersby from reaching him before he died, the charges read.

A preliminary breath test administered by law enforcement measured Lederer's blood alcohol content at 0.13%, more than 1 1⁄ 2 times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, according to the charges.

Lederer was jailed Wednesday night and has a court appearance scheduled for Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him. He is an office worker at Valleyfair, according to the amusement park and Lederer's Facebook page.

Other drivers in the area at the time saw Lederer's SUV and estimated that it was traveling anywhere from 85 to 90 miles per hour, according to the charges.

As Lederer's heavily damaged vehicle was starting to smoke, "several of the witnesses ... approached the SUV and were able to cut [his] seatbelt and help him out of the vehicle."

While being treated at HCMC soon after the crash for his injuries, Lederer told police that he drank "several alcoholic beverages at Turtle's Bar in Shakopee immediately prior to driving," the criminal complaint read.