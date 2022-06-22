A two-vehicle crash late at night near the entrance to Valleyfair left one driver dead and the other injured and suspected of having been drinking alcohol earlier that night, officials said Wednesday.

The collision occurred about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in Shakopee at County Road 101 and Valley Park Drive, the State Patrol said.

The driver who died is a 19-year-old man from Eden Prairie, the patrol said. His identity has yet to be released. The patrol said the impact of the crash caused his car to catch fire.

The other driver was identified by the patrol as Jacob A. Lederer, 26, of Hopkins. He is an office worker at Valleyfair, according to the the amusement park and Lederer's Facebook page.

Lederer was heading east on County Road 101 in his SUV and struck a car as it was turning left from westbound 101 onto Valley Park Drive, the patrol said. The intersection is controlled by traffic signals.

The patrol said it suspected that alcohol consumption by Lederer played a role in the crash.