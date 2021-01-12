A felon unleashed gunfire intended for a rival driving an SUV but killed the other man's girlfriend instead at a north Minneapolis intersection while the couple was out celebrating the woman's birthday, according to murder charges filed Tuesday.

Devon Robert-Kenneth Manley, 28, of Brooklyn Park, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with gunfire on July 11 that killed Shanette Alexandria Marable, of Minneapolis.

Manley remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

State court records show that Manley has a 2011 conviction for second-degree assault and another in 2012 for felon in possession of a firearm, making him ineligible to possess a gun.

According to the criminal complaint and police:

A bloodied driver flagged down a police squad car near N. 24th and Bryant avenues about 8 p.m. on Marable's 31st birthday and told officers the woman had been shot. Police checked for a pulse and found none. Her 2-year-old child was in the back seat covered in blood and cut from flying glass.

The driver told police he was stopped at N. 26th and Emerson avenues, where up to nine shots were fired at his SUV from a Jeep.

Police checked surveillance video from the area and identified Manley as the driver of the Jeep, which pulled along the left side of the SUV before the gunfire erupted.

Police located Manley in Brooklyn Park on Friday and arrested him.

The driver said he and Manley argued about a year ago over money that Manley owed him.

Manley admitted to authorities that he wanted to shoot the driver. He said the two had "prior violent altercations," the charges read.

Paul Walsh