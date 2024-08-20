Charges: Drunken driver ran red light in Coon Rapids, caused collision that killed pregnant woman

A pickup truck driver was drunk when she ran a red light in Coon Rapids, struck an SUV and killed a pregnant woman in the other vehicle, according to charges filed Tuesday.
The driver admitted she was speeding and lacked a valid license, the charges read. The fetus also did not survive.
Makayla April Sua Richardson, 20, of Mounds View was charged in Anoka County District Court with one count each of criminal vehicular homicide and drunken driving, and two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the collision Sunday night at NW. Coon Rapids Boulevard and Springbrook Drive.
Richardson appeared in court Tuesday morning and remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail. She is due back in court on Sept. 12. Legal representation for her has yet to be arranged.
Numerous family members on social media identified the woman as Melinda Thao, 26, of Coon Rapids. They also identified the SUV’s driver as her husband, 27-year-old Christopher Yang. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities later Tuesday.
According to the charges:
Yang, driving an SUV, was turning left with a green arrow from eastbound Coon Rapids Boulevard to northbound Springbrook Drive when he was struck by Richardson as she went through a red light while heading west and pulling a trailer.
Thao, sitting in the SUV’s front seat, was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital, where Thao, who was five months pregnant, and her fetus were declared dead. Yang suffered broken ribs.
Richardson told officers at the scene that she had one alcoholic drink that evening. She also acknowledged that she was speeding and lacked a valid license.
The state Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that Richardson was driving on an instruction permit that required her to have with her a licensed driver 18 years of age or older. The criminal complaint made no mention of Richardson having a passenger.
Officers saw an empty alcoholic beverage in her pickup. The officers gave Richardson a preliminary breath test, and it measured her blood alcohol content at 0.18%. Richardson turns 21, the legal age for drinking alcohol in Minnesota, in three weeks. Her degree of intoxication was more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota.
