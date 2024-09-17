The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has dropped criminal charges against a man who Minneapolis police mistakenly identified as an accomplice in a recent attack on a homeless shelter.
Charges dropped against man in homeless shelter attack after mistaken ID by Minneapolis police
One person remains charged in the incident this month at St. Anne’s Place, a Minneapolis homeless shelter.
The swift reversal on Tuesday saw the dismissal in Hennepin County District Court of two counts of second-degree assault, illegal weapons possession, threats of violence and second-degree riot in connection the Sept. 5 attack on St. Anne’s Place at 2634 Russell Av. N.
“We have recently learned from our law enforcement partners at (the Minneapolis Police Department) that [man] was misidentified as the suspect in the St. Anne’s Place attack who pistol-whipped two people and fired a gun,” a statement from the County Attorney’s Office read. Police “shared this information with us right away as part of their ongoing investigation, and upon learning this information, we immediately began the process of filing a written dismissal.”
The statement said the man, who was arrested Friday, would be released from jail “as soon as possible.” As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, the man was still in custody, according the jail’s online inmate roster.
The Star Tribune has asked for Minneapolis police for an explanation about how the misidentification occurred.
There is so far one person charged stemming from the attack. Eureka D. Riser, 33, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday and is charged with second-degree riot with a dangerous weapon and first-degree damage to property.
Riser, also known as Eureka Willis, is alleged to have been among at least three people who went to St. Anne’s Place and threatened residents, smashing doors with a baseball bat. According to police, an argument between shelter residents and neighbors led to the violence, resulting in at least one assault and gunfire damage to a vehicle.
Residents were forced to vacate the shelter, leaving the building boarded up with plywood and watched over by armed security. Building managers estimate that property damage amounts to more than $10,000, according to the County Attorney’s Office.
Hoang Murphy, CEO of People Serving People, which operates the shelter, said last week that the four-hour episode was the culmination of an argument between shelter residents and neighbors over street parking that started days earlier and spilled over into violence.
According to the criminal complaint, which cite surveillance footage, Riser allegedly swung a baseball bat against the shelter’s doors, shattering glass while residents were inside. Residents had to relocate to a hotel for safety reasons, costing People Serving People $9,000 a night.
