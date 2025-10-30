Charges: Alleged mass shooter’s violent Hennepin jailbreak attempt foiled near public elevators

A man jailed on charges of killing four people and wounding another in Minneapolis this past spring went on a rampage trying to escape, injuring several corrections officers in the process, according to a criminal complaint.
James Duane Ortley’s violent eruption on Oct. 22 left him steps away from public elevators at the downtown facility, according to five counts of assaulting a peace officer and one each of attempted escape and property damage.
Ortley, 35, back in jail and being held in lieu of $2 million bail in connection with the mass shooting charges, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon regarding the attempted escape allegations.
Ortley allegedly shot five acquaintances in the head inside a car on April 29 in the 1500 block of E. 25th Street. Killed were Evan Denny, 27, of St. Paul; Joseph Goodwin, 17, of Minneapolis; LeRas Rainey, 28, of Minneapolis; and Merelle White, 20, of Red Lake. One victim survived.
According to the attempted escape charges:
Ortley and an unspecified “professional visitor” were in a third-floor meeting room. Shortly after 4:15 p.m., Ortley pushed his way past his visitor as the meeting was wrapping up and headed toward a bank of “non-secure” public elevators. Ortley grabbed a fire extinguisher off a wall and began breaking the glass of a door that leads to the elevators.
As corrections deputies converged on Ortley, he “discharged the fire extinguisher at and on them,” the charges read. “This prevented the deputies from seeing or entering the room to apprehend [Ortley].
Once the fire extinguisher was nearly empty, Ortley went to the floor and yelled, “’I’m done! I’m done!’”