Minneapolis

Charges: Alleged mass shooter’s violent Hennepin jailbreak attempt foiled near public elevators

The accused killer of four sprayed deputies with a fire extinguisher, then was pulled back to the secure side of the visiting area and handcuffed.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2025 at 1:48PM
A sign points out the rules at the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis. where James Duane Ortley is being held. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man jailed on charges of killing four people and wounding another in Minneapolis this past spring went on a rampage trying to escape, injuring several corrections officers in the process, according to a criminal complaint.

James Duane Ortley’s violent eruption on Oct. 22 left him steps away from public elevators at the downtown facility, according to five counts of assaulting a peace officer and one each of attempted escape and property damage.

Ortley, 35, back in jail and being held in lieu of $2 million bail in connection with the mass shooting charges, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon regarding the attempted escape allegations.

Ortley allegedly shot five acquaintances in the head inside a car on April 29 in the 1500 block of E. 25th Street. Killed were Evan Denny, 27, of St. Paul; Joseph Goodwin, 17, of Minneapolis; LeRas Rainey, 28, of Minneapolis; and Merelle White, 20, of Red Lake. One victim survived.

According to the attempted escape charges:

James Ortley (Hennepin County Jail)

Ortley and an unspecified “professional visitor” were in a third-floor meeting room. Shortly after 4:15 p.m., Ortley pushed his way past his visitor as the meeting was wrapping up and headed toward a bank of “non-secure” public elevators. Ortley grabbed a fire extinguisher off a wall and began breaking the glass of a door that leads to the elevators.

As corrections deputies converged on Ortley, he “discharged the fire extinguisher at and on them,” the charges read. “This prevented the deputies from seeing or entering the room to apprehend [Ortley].

Once the fire extinguisher was nearly empty, Ortley went to the floor and yelled, “’I’m done! I’m done!’”

Deputies pulled him to the secure side of the visiting area and handcuffed him. When asked what he was doing, Ortley replied, according to the charges, “’Look me up,’” an apparent reference to the mass shooting charges.

In a jail call later, Ortley admitted to trying to “’get outta here,’” the complaint noted.

The deputies who responded to Ortley’s outburst all were treated for inhaling the chemical, and one of them also sustained a hand injury.

Related Coverage

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Charges: Alleged mass shooter’s violent Hennepin jailbreak attempt foiled near public elevators

card image
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The accused killer of four sprayed deputies with a fire extinguisher, then was pulled back to the secure side of the visiting area and handcuffed.

Real Estate

One architect’s vision for a transformative new NBA arena in downtown Minneapolis

card image

Minneapolis

Minneapolis woman’s killing exposes gaps in how police investigate domestic violence

card image