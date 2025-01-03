A California man was kicked out of a southwestern Minnesota bar twice before he went back in to fatally stab one patron and wound another, according to charges filed Friday.
Charge: Man kicked out of Windom bar twice on New Year’s Eve before fatally stabbing patron
Other customers at the Phat Pheasant Pub were troubled by the defendant’s comments about shooting people, the charges read.
No Name Given Happy, of San Diego, was charged Cottonwood District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and threats of violence in connection with the attack about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Phat Pheasant Pub on Hwy. 60 in Windom.
Happy, 26, as his name reads on his California commercial driver’s license, was arrested at the scene, treated at Windom Hospital and was due in court later Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
Brittany Layman identified the man who died as her brother, Benjamin Matter.
“Ben absolutely adored and was so in love with his future wife, Cara, who he’s been with since high school,” Layman posted on an online fund-raising campaign that was started on behalf of his fiancée. “Ben was a dad of 2 amazing children.”
The other victim, identified in the criminal complaint as M.B., survived being stabbed. That individual’s full name has not been released.
According to the complaint and a related court document:
Officers summoned to the bar saw Matter, who was unconscious, receiving aid from other patrons. He was stabbed twice, once in the chest and lung area, and also in his abdomen. He died at Windom Hospital around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
At the same time, other patrons were restraining the suspect, whose face appeared swollen and bloody. Police seized a bloody hunting knife from a nearby table.
A bar employee told police that Happy was playing pool with Matter and others, when at some point, Happy “was being cocky and making others mad,” the complaint read.
Some in the group told bartenders about Happy’s behavior, and he apologized.
Happy walked outside and threatened to shoot the employee who spoke to police, and Matter also told the employee that Happy mentioned pulling a gun on him.
Happy went back inside, sat at the bar and was warned to stop talking about a gun. Eventually, some of the bar’s regulars escorted Happy outside after a bartender told him to leave. Happy went to a semitrailer truck parked nearby, walked back toward the bar brandishing a knife that was 6 to 8 inches long, and went inside.
Again, Happy was escorted out of the by three people. One was the man who was later injured during the attack.
Happy went back inside the bar with the knife, and Matter tried to stop him. Happy made “a couple of stabbing motions,” and a friend of Matter’s punched Happy.
Before patrons overpowered Happy, he confronted a woman and threatened to kill her, she told law enforcement.
The plaintiffs argue federal law lets employers structure medicine benefits in ways the 2019 state law threatens.