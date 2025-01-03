The Latest

Charge: Man kicked out of Windom bar twice on New Year’s Eve before fatally stabbing patron

Other customers at the Phat Pheasant Pub were troubled by the defendant’s comments about shooting people, the charges read.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 3, 2025 at 5:17PM
Ben Matter (With permisson from GoFundMe)

A California man was kicked out of a southwestern Minnesota bar twice before he went back in to fatally stab one patron and wound another, according to charges filed Friday.

No Name Given Happy, of San Diego, was charged Cottonwood District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and threats of violence in connection with the attack about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Phat Pheasant Pub on Hwy. 60 in Windom.

Happy, 26, as his name reads on his California commercial driver’s license, was arrested at the scene, treated at Windom Hospital and was due in court later Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Brittany Layman identified the man who died as her brother, Benjamin Matter.

“Ben absolutely adored and was so in love with his future wife, Cara, who he’s been with since high school,” Layman posted on an online fund-raising campaign that was started on behalf of his fiancée. “Ben was a dad of 2 amazing children.”

The other victim, identified in the criminal complaint as M.B., survived being stabbed. That individual’s full name has not been released.

According to the complaint and a related court document:

Officers summoned to the bar saw Matter, who was unconscious, receiving aid from other patrons. He was stabbed twice, once in the chest and lung area, and also in his abdomen. He died at Windom Hospital around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At the same time, other patrons were restraining the suspect, whose face appeared swollen and bloody. Police seized a bloody hunting knife from a nearby table.

A bar employee told police that Happy was playing pool with Matter and others, when at some point, Happy “was being cocky and making others mad,” the complaint read.

Some in the group told bartenders about Happy’s behavior, and he apologized.

Happy walked outside and threatened to shoot the employee who spoke to police, and Matter also told the employee that Happy mentioned pulling a gun on him.

Happy went back inside, sat at the bar and was warned to stop talking about a gun. Eventually, some of the bar’s regulars escorted Happy outside after a bartender told him to leave. Happy went to a semitrailer truck parked nearby, walked back toward the bar brandishing a knife that was 6 to 8 inches long, and went inside.

Again, Happy was escorted out of the by three people. One was the man who was later injured during the attack.

Happy went back inside the bar with the knife, and Matter tried to stop him. Happy made “a couple of stabbing motions,” and a friend of Matter’s punched Happy.

Before patrons overpowered Happy, he confronted a woman and threatened to kill her, she told law enforcement.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from The Latest

See More

Health Care

Lawsuit in Minnesota deepens pharmacy benefit manager pushback against state regulations

FILE- In this July 10, 2018, file photo bottles of medicine ride on a belt at the Express Scripts mail-in pharmacy warehouse in Florence, N.J. On Monday, Oct. 15, the industry's largest trade group announced that dozens of drugmakers will start disclosing the prices for U.S. prescription drugs advertised on TV. The prices won't actually be shown in the TV commercials but the advertisement will include a website where the list price will be posted. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The plaintiffs argue federal law lets employers structure medicine benefits in ways the 2019 state law threatens.

Politics

Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to save his job as a new Congress convenes

card image

Sports

Anderson: Carter joins Bush, other presidents who fished and made a difference

Staff headshot
Dennis Anderson
card image