Charge: Grand Rapids woman hit man on highway, left him to die and waited hours before calling 911

The woman said she thought she hit an owl or a turkey, according to the criminal complaint.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2024 at 4:34PM
Itasca County Courthouse (Itasca County)

A Grand Rapids woman ran over and killed a pedestrian on Hwy. 169, drove off and called 911 several hours later to report that she hit an owl or a turkey, according to a criminal complaint.

Cynthia Arlene Martin, 65, was charged Tuesday in Itasca County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on July 3 that killed 19-year-old Carter John Haithcock, of Goodland, Minn.

Martin was charged by summons and is due in court on Dec. 26. Court records do not list an attorney for her. A message was left with Martin seeking her response to the allegations.

According to the complaint:

A motorist told law enforcement that about 11:18 p.m. he swerved to avoid a body on Hwy. 169 near Nashwauk. While he was pulled over and calling 911, another driver drove over the body, then stopped as well.

Investigators determined that Haithcock left a street dance in Nashwauk and was talking on his phone a few minutes before he was hit.

Officers arrived and determined from vehicle debris at the scene that it was a GMC, years 1999-2006, that hit Haithcock.

Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station showed the driver of an SUV with a single headlight pulling over near the crash scene at 11:17 p.m., remaining there for less than 30 seconds and then driving off.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on July 4, Martin called 911 and reported being involved in a crash. In a follow-up statement to law enforcement, she “stated she believed she struck an owl or a turkey. [She] stated that she did not stop and continued home.”

A State Patrol examination of Martin’s vehicle revealed that the passenger side headlight was out, damage to the right front of the SUV and cracks in the windshield. A piece of fabric recovered from the hood “was consistent with the sweatshirt worn by [Haithcock],” the complaint read.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

