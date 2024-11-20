A Grand Rapids woman ran over and killed a pedestrian on Hwy. 169, drove off and called 911 several hours later to report that she hit an owl or a turkey, according to a criminal complaint.
Charge: Grand Rapids woman hit man on highway, left him to die and waited hours before calling 911
Cynthia Arlene Martin, 65, was charged Tuesday in Itasca County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on July 3 that killed 19-year-old Carter John Haithcock, of Goodland, Minn.
Martin was charged by summons and is due in court on Dec. 26. Court records do not list an attorney for her. A message was left with Martin seeking her response to the allegations.
According to the complaint:
A motorist told law enforcement that about 11:18 p.m. he swerved to avoid a body on Hwy. 169 near Nashwauk. While he was pulled over and calling 911, another driver drove over the body, then stopped as well.
Investigators determined that Haithcock left a street dance in Nashwauk and was talking on his phone a few minutes before he was hit.
Officers arrived and determined from vehicle debris at the scene that it was a GMC, years 1999-2006, that hit Haithcock.
Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station showed the driver of an SUV with a single headlight pulling over near the crash scene at 11:17 p.m., remaining there for less than 30 seconds and then driving off.
Shortly before 6 a.m. on July 4, Martin called 911 and reported being involved in a crash. In a follow-up statement to law enforcement, she “stated she believed she struck an owl or a turkey. [She] stated that she did not stop and continued home.”
A State Patrol examination of Martin’s vehicle revealed that the passenger side headlight was out, damage to the right front of the SUV and cracks in the windshield. A piece of fabric recovered from the hood “was consistent with the sweatshirt worn by [Haithcock],” the complaint read.
