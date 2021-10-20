A permanent home for UHK

On the heels of becoming a U.S. citizen (an accomplishment he shared on social media), chef Yia Vang has more good news. His Union Hmong Kitchen is getting a new home at the food hall Graze Provisions and Libations (520 N. 4th St., Mpls.).

After residencies at Sociable Cider Werks, Republic and Mid City Kitchen, Vang said he is excited to get settled in the North Loop. "We started out in our trailer, and we were able to do so much from that tiny space, then we moved to other people's kitchens, now this place will be just us," he said in a statement.

Union Hmong Kitchen is planning to open Oct. 29.

From burgers to Japanese food

Copper Cow Bar and Kitchen, the spot for boozy shakes and burgers in Minnetonka's Glen Lake, is closing Nov. 14. The building sold, according to a social media post from Copper Cow, and has a new tenant. The Japanese restaurant Kazoku, currently based in Burnsville, will be opening a second location at 5445 Eden Prairie Road, Minnetonka. Staffers from the Copper Cow were offered positions at the new restaurant, the post said. "Not only is it the right thing to do, but we hope this can allow for our regulars and guests to still have that familiar family feel when dining at Kazoku (which, coincidentally, means 'Family' in Japanese)," Copper Cow proprietors wrote.

A new home for Erik the Red

Erik the Red is moving to Richfield. The "Nordic BBQ" restaurant that was once in the shadow of U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis is taking over the Local Roots space at 817 E. 66th St., Richfield, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported. The new spot will offer coffee and ice cream, a walk-up window and a dog-friendly patio. Look for a spring 2022 opening. Owner Erik Forsberg also announced he will be opening a second location of his downtown Minneapolis restaurant Devil's Advocate next month in Stillwater.

Break bread for a cause

Breaking Bread Cafe, closed since 2019, has reopened in north Minneapolis (1210 W. Broadway, Mpls.). The daytime cafe celebrating the culinary legacy of Black Americans first opened in 2015. It's an arm of the nonprofit Appetite for Change, which also operates Station 81 at St. Paul's Union Depot. Stop in 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. for breakfast, sandwiches, salads and build-your-own plates.

From food hall to 'live-fire cooking'

The Misfits Collective, a food hall-style multi-concept restaurant in Apple Valley, closed Oct. 18. "Sometimes as a business owner you have to admit defeat, learn what you can from your mistakes and get better, close one door in order to open another," wrote owner Tony Donatell on social media. The closing makes way for Donatell's Mezcalito Butcher, which he described as "a Latin live-fire cooking restaurant" and "an homage to the magic of Mexico's tequila bars and taquerias, founded on our deep admiration and reverence for Mexican culture & cuisine." Mezcalito Butcher opens Oct. 22 (14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley).