Change, challenge for national and state Democrats

The line might bring a smile to Ken Martin, who while campaigning to chair the Democratic National Committee pledged to be the “organizer-in-chief” of the beleaguered party. Indeed, the status of the Democrats lends itself more to humility than humor. Because the party is out of power and out of favor; Republicans, in a first, lead in party affiliation for the third straight year, according to Gallup. What’s worse is their worst-ever showing in a Quinnipiac poll: A 26-percentage point gap (gulf, really) in the party’s favorability rating, with a 31% approval/57% disapproval rating.