WASHINGTON, D.C. - Several key Minnesota Democrats say they want a slower and deliberate process to replace Chair Ken Martin after Gov. Tim Walz was quick to throw his support behind his deputy chief of staff. They argue an open contest is needed, not a coronation.
Some Minnesota Dems say contest is needed, not coronation, in search for new DFL chair
Gov. Tim Walz has made his endorsement in the race, but outgoing DFL Chair Ken Martin will stay out of it.
Walz’s endorsement of Richard Carlbom came just as Martin won his bid for Democratic National Committee chair, an announcement that surprised some Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., for the DNC leadership vote.
The governor’s choice “is a strong consideration,” DNC member Ben Hackett said Saturday on the sidelines of the national party’s winter meeting. “We all love Tim Walz, of course, but it’s not a deciding factor.”
Carlbom, a behind-the-scenes political operative who helped put together the state’s same-sex marriage law, is the first candidate to make an official entry. He’s running on a slate with some of the party leadership including DFL Vice Chair Marge Hoffa, Second Vice Chair Shivanthi Sathanandan and Secretary Ceri Everett.
But Ron Harris, who was the state campaign director for former Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Walz’s presidential campaign, and campaign operative Alana Peterson are also mulling runs.
Whoever wins will take the place of the longest serving chair in the party’s history, so Democrats say a debate is needed to figure out how the party will move forward.
Martin helped lead the party to a string of victories in statewide offices and at the legislative level. But after the last election, the Legislature is narrowly divided between the two parties. The next chair must help Democrats win in an election where the governor’s office and all 201 legislative seats are on the ballot.
Martin will remain head of the DFL until the state central committee elects new leaders on March 29. But he will not make an endorsement in the race, DFL spokesman Darwin Forsyth said.
Ron Harris said the governor’s endorsement will not seal the field of candidates. The party needs to have a real discussion about the direction it wants to go post-Martin, he added.
“The position has been open for 48 hours, it’s a Monday morning, and it seems like it’s a foregone conclusion that this is where we’re going to go,” he said of Walz’s endorsement. “I just don’t think that’s what people are looking for.”
Former DFL Executive Director Corey Day also said he expects the field to grow.
“I don’t think it’s gonna be a coronation,” said Day, who expects half a dozen candidates to seek the job. “I think you’re gonna see a real competition.”
DFL Party Treasurer Leah Midgarden admits that Walz’s endorsement will be a “pretty influencing factor” in her decision. But she’s leaving her options open.
Midgarden, who’s leaving her leadership post later this year, said she does not know Carlbom well and wants to speak with him. But she does know Ron Harris and would consider supporting him.
“I think part of our responsibility as members of the DNC is to really take these things seriously, and more importantly, go out and talk to our activists, talk to our delegates and ask them the questions, what are the things that are important to you? Where do you want us to go as a party?” Midgarden said.
Minnesota DNC member Latonya Reeves said she plans to back Ron Harris because she thinks it’s important for the party to elevate people of color.
“Because he’s an African American man, we want to give positions of power, positions of leadership, to people of color, and that will help us bring people in,” Reeves said.
If Ron Harris wins, he would be the first Black man to chair the DFL.
“Ron has really operated on the premise of getting people out to vote,” Reeves said. “We need to bring people in, especially people of color because in Minnesota, we are losing people of color in the Democratic Party.”
Attorney General Keith Ellison said Friday he plans to make his own decision in the race.
Ellison only mentioned Peterson’s and Ron Harris’ names when asked about the short list of contenders, and stressed that Peterson is “very formidable, highly respected” and “super smart” and should not be counted out.
Of Ron Harris, Ellison said: “He’s like a nephew. I would do anything for the guy. But, I have family members who I would give a kidney, but that doesn’t mean they’re right for this office or that.”
“We’re going to have to sort it out and see,” he said.
Before the news of Walz’s endorsement, Marge Hoffa, Martin’s deputy, alluded to Carlbom as the “plan B” in the works to succeed Martin and admitted that, even if there is a contest for DFL chair, “I think it’ll be very clear who should be the person, it’ll be very clear.”
Following the announcement, Hoffa said she and Carlbom will make “a good team because we compliment each other.”
But Day said it will ultimately be up to members of the state Central Committee to decide who should lead the party.
“Walz is the leader of our party, so I think when Walz makes a decision about who he’s going to support it carries a lot of weight,” Day said. “But at the end of the day, the Central Committee are the ones who will decide who the next chair of the party is, and I think they’re going to look at all the candidates have those discussions and make a decision.”
Staff reporter Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.
