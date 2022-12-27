James Snee

Hormel Foods Corp.

Chairman, chief executive and president

Total compensation: $7,489,188 for the year ended October 31

Note: Snee's compensation decreased from $7.7 million to $7.5 million owing to a small decrease in his annual cash incentive pay and a $100,000 reduction in the value of previously issued stock options that he exercised this year in comparison to last year.

Hormel's annual cash incentive combines an Operators' Share Plan (a plan that has been in place since 1932) based on earnings per share performance and an Annual Incentive Plan (AIP) based on a mix of financial measures. And in the last couple of years a small portion of the AIP is based on environment, social and governance measures.

In fiscal 2022 Hormel fell short of the goals for both the Operators' Share plan and the AIP resulting lower than target payouts.

Hormel's stock had a total return of 13.4% over the 12 months of its fiscal year ended Oct. 31. That made it a rare gainer over a period when the S&P 500 Index had a negative 14% return.

There is an increasing trend in CEO compensation to include ESG measures as part of annual incentive plan compensation. At Hormel, 10% of Snee's AIP compensation can be earned by achieving inclusion and diversity targets. While those goals were not specifically defined in the proxy statement, the company did say Hormel underperformed on the ESG goals last year.

Hormel Foods has an 84-year tradition of awarding profit sharing checks to eligible employees. Checks are generally distributed the day before Thanksgiving and over the previous 10 years the approximately 20,100 employees have shared between $14 million and $17 million annually, or about $700 to $850 each.