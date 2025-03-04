CEO of Center for Victims of Torture: Ending foreign aid slams the door on hope

Something that has been missing from much of the public debate around U.S. foreign aid is not how much it costs (less than 1% of the federal budget), but how much the United States profits from its beneficence. All true global powers recognize the value of “soft power.” Helping to fund Ebola prevention in West Africa, poverty eradication in Latin America, and supporting human rights defenders in the Middle East, is all in the interest of American taxpayers. It is an investment in making the world, and this country, safer and more secure. Dare I say it, such generosity also helps make America great.