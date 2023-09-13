Thanks to the popularity of fermentation, vegetables usually enjoyed seasonally can last all year long. Beans, asparagus, carrots, peppers, rhubarb and mushrooms are now part of our pickling roster. But cabbage has been there all along.

The most common cabbage varieties grown locally are red, green, white, savoy and napa. They're all fermenting stalwarts, but fall is the time to celebrate the its myriad other uses. Start with the health benefits: On its own, cabbage is low in calories and high in fiber, protein, potassium and vitamins C and K.

Roasting savoy cabbage coaxes out its gentle side, and the striking leaves make it a cabbage roll shoo-in. Braising red cabbage with onions and apples is a sweet-tart treat. Toss napa cabbage into soups, stir-fries, hot dishes and dumplings, and any variety can top tacos or star in a tangy coleslaw to pair with your pregame barbecue. In a rush? Sautéed in butter and olive oil — and seasoned with kosher salt, pepper and a splash of apple cider vinegar — is heavenly. We promise.