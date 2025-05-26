Things To Do

Celebrate Asian culture at Plymouth fair — plus 8 other free events

Other summer activities include outdoor concerts and dance lessons and a dog-centered farmers market.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 26, 2025 at 2:00PM
Asian dance and music groups will perform at the Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair Saturday at the Hilde Performance Center in Plymouth.

1. Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair

This year’s festival will highlight 20 Asian groups with traditional music and dance performances, food and martial arts demonstrations. The expanded programming attractions include a parade and watermelon-eating contest. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth. tcasianfair.org)

2. Varsity Rejects

The cover band performs dance worthy pop and rock hits by Van Halen, Maroon 5, Backstreet Boys and others. (9 p.m. Fri. 17646 Central Av. NE., Ham Lake. maxxbarandgrill.wpcomstaging.com)

3. Flop

The small press comic show returns with more than 50 indie oddball comic creators and small press publishers. Pronto Pup food truck will dish out veggie and meat corn dogs. (Noon-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Odd Mart, Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com)

4. Concerts in the Park

Grab a blanket or lawn chair for Golden Valley’s summer music series that kicks off with a performance by the Golden Valley Orchestra. (7 p.m. Mon. Brookview Park, 200 Brookview Pkwy. N., Golden Valley. goldenvalleymn.gov)

5. Dancing in the Park

Tapestry Folkdance partners with the city of St. Paul for weekly dance lessons. Irrespective of the level of experience, dancers can learn various styles including cumbia, folk and contra. (6-8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 8. Harriet Island, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul. tapestryfolkdance.org)

6. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts

Learn the art of glass making from demonstrations in flameworking, glassblowing, neon bending and other techniques. The open house also will feature a hands-on stained glass trinket activity. (1-4 p.m. Sat. 2213 Snelling Av., Mpls. mnglassart.org)

7. Arf! Market

Bring your furry best pal along for this dog-centered farmers market. Shop from vendors specializing in canine care and services while sipping on cocktails and mocktails. Let your dog frolic through the green space and enjoy a free pup cup. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Aloft Minneapolis, 900 S. Washington Av., Mpls. marriot.com)

8. Capri Plaza Palooza Arts Festival

Partake in making art, join in a sing-along, enjoy a free lunch and watch the All City Music Dance & Drill Drumline while a DJ spins tracks all day. (Noon-5 p.m. Sat. Pre-registration requested. Plaza at the Capri, 2027 West Broadway, Mpls. thecapri.org)

9. Lululemon Summer Series

Stay fit for swimsuit season with this weekly workout class taught by a Lululemon ambassador. There will be a live DJ and product giveaways. (Noon Sun. Advance registration required. North Loop Green, 350 N. 5th St., Mpls. northloopgreen.com)

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See Moreicon

