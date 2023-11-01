After sorting through more than 150 entries and testing (and tasting) 22 of them, our work is nearly done: the winners of the 21st annual Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest have been selected, and they're delicious.

But don't take our word for it — taste them yourselves. Mark your calendars for Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. and join us at Southdale Center, where you'll be able to sample cookies, mingle with fellow bakers and ask questions from the Taste team and baking professionals. The 2023 winner and finalists will be recognized as part of the program, which starts at 11 a.m. Cookies will be available while supplies last.

This year we have a special guest: Zoë François, Minnesota author, pastry chef and star of "Zoe Bakes," will be among the panelists answering your most pressing baking questions. There's more! Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will provide musical entertainment to get us into the holiday spirit, and guests can register to win a gift basket. The best part — aside from the cookies? It's a free event.

The winning cookies will be published in the Star Tribune Taste section and online at startribune.com/cookies on Nov. 30.