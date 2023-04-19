Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The St. Paul-based Center for Economic Inclusion (CEI) is launching a second round of $400,000 loans and grants aimed at Black, Indigenous and Latina business owners in the Twin Cities.

Grant recipients can receive a combination of forgivable loans, $5,000 in unrestricted cash, business technical assistance and help with real estate site development.

The effort — which CEI, Founders First CDC and NEOO Partners, Inc., launched — is part of a larger $5 million fund J.P. Morgan Chase created to erase inequities and help minority-owned businesses in Minnesota grow revenue, profits, jobs and business acumen.

CEI awarded the first funding round of $480,000 in January.

Applications for the second round are due May 16 here.

To qualify, the business owner must have at least three employees, have annual revenue of $75,000 to $3 million and have sold to other businesses for at least three years.