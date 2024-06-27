PHOENIX – Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was hit by a pitch on his right arm and immediately walked off the field Thursday as the Twins held an eight-run lead in the seventh inning of their game against the Diamondbacks.

Correa was hit by a 94-mph sinker from Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Bryce Jarvis. Correa was plunked on his right forearm, around his wrist. He shook his head side to side while holding his arm in the air with his left hand, signaling the severity of the injury.

The Twins said x-rays were negative and Correa is day-to-day.

There was no conversation with manager Rocco Baldelli or a trainer as Correa walked off the field. He slammed his helmet against a dugout wall, and he was replaced on the basepaths by Austin Martin.

Correa reached base five times Thursday with a single, two walks, a catcher's interference and the hit by pitch. He's the hottest hitter in the Twins lineup and earned American League player of the week honors earlier this month. In 63 games this season, Correa is batting .309 with eight homers, 15 doubles and 38 RBI.

Correa spent time on the injured list in April with a right oblique strain, and Willi Castro became the Twins' primary shortstop.