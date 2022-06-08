Shortstop Carlos Correa went through a full workout Tuesday and said he expects to come off the COVID list and be in the lineup tonight.

"I was pretty sick," said Correa, who tested positive for the virus on Memorial Day in Detroit. "I had a massive headache, chills, [sore] throat, I was coughing a lot."

Joe Ryan, who said his fever reached 102.7 degrees as his body fought off the virus, also pronounced himself fully healthy again after throwing a bullpen session.

"No fatigue in the 'pen. It felt good. Changeup was good, slider was good, curveball was good," Ryan said.

But Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the team is considering sending Ryan on a rehab start before the righthander returns to the rotation.

Meanwhile, nagging injuries forced the Twins to place two more players on the injured list.

Righthander Bailey Ober, who missed three weeks in May because of a right groin strain, was sidelined again Monday after feeling the same injury in his last start. "He worked his way back. He was 100 percent," Baldelli said. "Then he went out there and felt it again, and it hasn't gone away since."

Outfielder Kyle Garlick will miss at least 10 days, too, because of a left hamstring strain. Under better circumstances, he might have recovered without going on the injured list, but "he ran today. We were hoping he could be 80 percent, 85 percent," Baldelli said. "He wasn't able to do that, and we weren't able to just hold that roster spot all week."