Car plows into crowd at chainsaw carving event in northern Minnesota, one seriously injured

One man was airlifted Sunday afternoon to Duluth in serious condition, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday morning.
Sheriff Bryan Welk said the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. 911 callers said a car struck a tent and eventgoers in downtown Hackensack. Three adults were treated for minor injuries while the fourth adult was being treated at a hospital in Duluth.
The driver was attempting to park his 2021 Honda Pilot and exited the vehicle, Welk said, but it continued moving. As the vehicle rolled toward a tent area, the driver attempted to get back in the vehicle to put in it park, but it struck the four adults at the event
Welk added that the driver is cooperating with the investigation and alcohol is not a factor in the incident.
