Canterbury results for Thursday, Sept. 5

Here’s the winners and payouts for Thursday’s racing card at the Shakopee track.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 6, 2024 at 4:26AM
(Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.

3 • Shut Up Michael (Carmona) 2.60 2.20 2.10

4 • Hidden Profit (Rodriguez) 6.40 3.40

6 • Swampdrainer (Morales) 2.20

Time: 1:29.38. Exacta: 3-4, $9.50. Trifecta: 3-4-6, $10.75. Superfecta: 3-4-6-2, $18.10.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

4 • Zongs Irish Frost (Lindsay) 11.20 4.60 3.40

2 • Snow Flurry (Carmona) 8.40 4.40

5 • Goddess of War (Gallardo) 2.80

Time: 1:12.93. Exacta: 4-2, $33.70. Trifecta: 4-2-5, $48.55. Superfecta: 4-2-5-3, $22.80. Daily Double: 3-4, $22.80.

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,260.

1 • Kid’s Inheritance (Harr) 3.60 2.80 2.10

6 • Glendale (Pena) 5.80 3.60

3 • Fly Nightly (Morales) 3.00

Time: 1:35.02. Scratched: Inesperado. Exacta: 1-6, $8.40. Trifecta: 1-6-3, $14.80. Superfecta: 1-6-3-2, $8.48. Pick 3: 3-4-1/4, $19.10. Daily Double: 4-1, $30.80.

4 7 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

7 • Nang Singha (Fuentes) 3.20 2.40 2.10

6 • Laughintothebank (Ceballos) 6.20 2.40

4 • Diamond Dee (Gallardo) 2.40

Time: 1:25.87. Scratched: Spoiled Brat. Exacta: 7-6, $5.40. Trifecta: 7-6-4, $7.15. Superfecta: 7-6-4-2, $2.25. Pick 3: 4-1/4-3/7, $20.10. Daily Double: 1-7, $9.60.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,220.

2 • Lucky Smile (Gallardo) 3.80 2.40 2.10

5 • Vroysky (Pena) 5.60 2.60

3 • Saint Charles (Rodriguez) 2.20

Time: 0:55.94. Scratched: Direct Action. Exacta: 2-5, $7.30. Trifecta: 2-5-3, $5.75. Superfecta: 2-5-3-1, $2.09. Pick 3: 1/4-3/7-2/4, $7.40. Pick 4: 4-1/4-3/7-2/4, $18.65. Pick 5: 3-4-1/4-3/7-2/4, $36.95. Daily Double: 7-2, $8.00.

6 7 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

5 • Ember (Fuentes) 7.60 3.60 2.80

8 • Central Park (Pena) 5.40 4.20

2 • Uncaptured Warrior (Quinonez) 5.20

Time: 1:24.01. Exacta: 5-8, $18.50. Trifecta: 5-8-2, $71.65. Superfecta: 5-8-2-1, $76.22. Pick 3: 3/7-2/4-5, $16.10. Daily Double: 2-5, $17.00.

7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $13,320.

2 • Shabam (Carmona) 7.40 4.60 2.80

5 • Brahms Is Who (Quinonez) 24.00 19.00

4 • Tales of McKenna (Fuentes) 3.20

Time: 1:40.68. Exacta: 2-5, $139.30. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $614.60. Superfecta: 2-5-4-1, $189.65. Pick 3: 2/4-5-2, $26.20. Daily Double: 5-2, $35.00.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,420.

3 • Cousvinnysacanuck (Rdrgz) 8.00 3.00 2.60

2 • I Will Stand (DaSilva) 3.60 2.20

5 • Passthecat (Valenzuela) 2.20

Time: 1:39.41. Exacta: 3-2, $9.20. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $10.35. Superfecta: 3-2-5-6, $4.88. Pick 3: 5-2-3, $53.70. Pick 4: 2/4-5-2-3, $63.15. Pick 5: 3/7-2/4-5-2-3, $149.40. Daily Double: 2-3, $25.60.

Total handle: $585,165. Live handle: $58,669.

Jay Lietzau’s results: Thursday: 5-8 (.625). Totals: 104-374 (.278). Lock of the day: 19-44 (.419).

