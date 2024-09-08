1. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,775.
Canterbury Park results for Saturday, Sept. 7
Here are winners and payouts for Saturday’s racing card at the Shakopee track.
3 • Yoda Glitz (Carmona) 11.40 5.80 3.00
6 • Rollin Blackout (Roman) 4.80 3.40
5 • Sunshine Fever (Valenzuela) 3.20
Time: 1:29.61. Exacta: 3-6, $27.50. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $49.70. Superfecta: 3-6-5-4, $45.30.
2. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
3 • Charley Paints (Harr) 8.00 3.00 2.10
5 • Kind Kismet (Valenzuela) 3.00 2.10
1 • Midnight Joy (Carmona) 2.10
Time: 1:13.16. Scratched: Island Jive. Exacta: 3-5, $7.10. Trifecta: 3-5-1, $7.75. Superfecta: 3-5-1-2, $1.76. Daily Double: 3-3, $53.20.
3. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $14,100.
6 • High Ransom (Wood) 3.60 2.60 2.40
9 • Latin Force (Quinonez) 6.20 3.40
10 • More Money Mo (Roman) 2.80
Time: 1:36.29. Exacta: 6-9, $10.40. Trifecta: 6-9-10, $15.55. Superfecta: 6-9-10-4, $9.98. Pick 3: 3-3-6, $69.30. Daily Double: 3-6, $17.80.
4. 5 furlongs. Open. State bred. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
1 • Hootowl Hoot (Fuentes) 6.20 3.20 2.60
8 • T C Gold (Williams) 3.20 2.60
5 • Mor Tiger Paw (Pena) 6.60
Time: 1:00.53. Exacta: 1-8, $8.30. Trifecta: 1-8-5, $35.25. Superfecta: 1-8-5-4, $33.82. Pick 3: 3-6-1, $28.90. Daily Double: 6-1, $11.80.
5. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,495.
9 • Yamile’s (Carmona) 7.40 4.00 2.60
8 • Smarty Be Good (Gallardo) 4.40 3.00
4 • Baby Doll Peach (Valenzuela) 2.60
Time: 0:56.87. Exacta: 9-8, $13.00. Trifecta: 9-8-4, $21.70. Superfecta: 9-8-4-1, $16.65. Pick 3: 6-1-9, $27.50. Pick 4: 3-6-1-9, $52.95. Pick 5: 3-3-6-1-9, $784.70. Daily Double: 1-9, $13.20.
6. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,135.
1 • Catholic Guilt (Harr) 28.80 8.40 5.40
4 • Handsome Harry (Pena) 7.80 4.80
3 • St. Elmo (Valenzuela) 3.80
Time: 1:39.12. Scratched: West Island. Exacta: 1-4, $111.50. Trifecta: 1-4-3, $222.15. Superfecta: 1-4-3-8, $175.20. Pick 3: 1-9-1, $101.50. Consolation Double: 9-2, $4.60. Daily Double: 9-1, $115.60.
7. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,620.
6 • D Flash (Lindsay) 5.60 4.40 3.20
1 • Ukraine Strong (Barajas) 11.60 5.80
2 • Baby Nova (Quinonez) 3.40
Time: 1:05.16. Scratched: King in the North. Exacta: 6-1, $32.10. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $81.10. Superfecta: 6-1-2-4, $51.01. Pick 3: 9-1-6, $338.20. Daily Double: 1-6, $117.80.
8. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,280.
3 • Just Ask Joel (Da Silva) 72.00 37.60 7.60
6 • Rosenquist (Morales) 18.40 5.00
4 • Devil Vision (Carmona) 2.10
Time: 1:40.32. Exacta: 3-6, $365.20. Trifecta: 3-6-4, $754.85. Superfecta: 3-6-4-1, $553.15. Pick 3: 1-6-3, $5,672.40. Pick 4: 9-1-6-3, $13,447.05. Pick 5: 1-9-1-6-3, $18,477.90. Daily Double: 6-3, $485.60.
Total handle: $739,216. Live handle: $145,103.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Saturday: 0-8 (.000). Totals: 104-382 (.272). Lock of the day: 19-45 (.422).
