1) 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $35,595.
1 • Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez) 4.80 3.20 2.40
5 • Exxel (Fuentes) 5.40 3.20
4 • Minister of Soul (Rodriguez) 3.00
Time: 1:04.27. Exacta: 1-5, $10.60. Trifecta: 1-5-4, $18.20. Superfecta: 1-5-4-7, $17.21.
2) 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.
3 • Dixie Girl To (Ceballos) 24.40 9.00 4.00
4 • Pageant Purrfect (Barajas) 9.80 4.40
2 • Run Bambi Run (Gallardo) 2.20
Time: 1:12.46. Scratched: Always Smiling, I Came to Shame. Exacta: 3-4, $76.90. Trifecta: 3-4-2, $69.95. Superfecta: 3-4-2-8, $52.60. Daily Double: 1-3, $56.20. Consolation Daily Double: 1-7, $4.00.
3) 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $16,220.
3 • Overly Lucky (Quinonez) 10.20 5.00 3.00
8 • War Chest (Fuentes) 3.20 2.40
4 • Thick Haze (Carmona) 2.60
Time: 1:34.92. Scratched: Devoted to You, Political Riot. Exacta: 3-8, $22.30. Trifecta: 3-8-4, $21.05. Superfecta: 3-8-4-7, $11.04. Pick 3: 1-3-3, $269.80. Daily Double: 3-3, $146.80.
4) 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,280.
10 • Shake Up (Ceballos) 28.20 14.60 10.00
3 • Cousvinnysacanuck (Gallardo) 3.00 2.80
5 • Big Pete (Harr) 8.80
Time: 1:30.57. Exacta: 10-3, $50.50. Trifecta: 10-3-5, $376.65. Superfecta: 10-3-5-7, $217.04. Pick 3: 3-3-10, $906.50. Daily Double: 3-10, $124.00.
5) 5½ furlongs. State bred. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
11 • Mr Insensitive (Barajas) 30.80 13.60 6.60
3 • Mach Two (Fuentes) 5.80 3.80
6 • Wynn Trip (Roman) 4.00
Time: 1:05.69. Scratched: Ka Pow, Straitfromtheduece, Jamaica Mistaica. Exacta: 11-3, $91.30. Trifecta: 11-3-6, $160.40. Superfecta: 11-3-6-2, $1,669.26. Pick 3: 3-10-11, $455.30. Pick 4: 3-3-10-11, $10,153.45. Pick 5: 1-3-3-10-11, $14,411.45. Daily Double: 10-11, $587.40.
6) 5½ furlongs. State bred. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
9 • Honorable Mischief (Fuentes) 3.60 2.40 2.20
5 • Charley Paints (Gallardo) 4.80 3.80
7 • Pearl Button (Valenzuela) 6.00
Time: 1:05.52. Scratched: Hazardtoyourhealth. Exacta: 9-5, $9.80. Trifecta: 9-5-7, $32.45. Superfecta: 9-5-7-6, $26.59. Pick 3: 10-11-2/9, $392.70. Daily Double: 11-9, $69.60.
7) 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.
6 • Distorted Pro (Carmona) 2.60 2.20 2.20
8 • Sam Sez (Valenzuela) 6.00 4.40
7 • General Battle Axe (Quinonez) 5.00
Time: 1:10.73. Exacta: 6-8, $7.30. Trifecta: 6-8-7, $20.05. Superfecta: 6-8-7-1, $30.49. Pick 3: 11-2/9-6, $34.60. Daily Double: 9-6, $5.00.
8) 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,200.
5 • Hi Yah (Fuentes) 8.00 4.60 3.60
1 • North Arm Bay (DaSilva) 17.60 8.60
3 • Martini Blu (Ceballos) 3.60
Time: 1:10.41. Scratched: Uncaptured Warrior, Fayette Warrior. Exacta: 5-1, $54.40. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $91.30. Superfecta: 5-1-3-9, $86.36. Pick 3: 2/9-6-5, $13.40. Pick 4: 11-2/9-6-5, $141.45. Pick 5: 10-11-2/9-6-5, $3,069.20. Daily Double: 6-5, $16.20.
Total handle: $1,071,735. Live: $234,225. Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 2-8 (.250).Lock of the day: 1-1 (1.000).