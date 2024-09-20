Sports

Canterbury Park results for Thursday, September 19

Results and payouts from Shakopee.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 3:13AM
Relentless Robin leads a 300-yard race during Canterbury Park's card on July 3 in Shakopee. (Breckenridge, Ayrton/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

CANTERBURY PARK thursday’S RESULTS

1 7 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,770.

1 • Mischievious Gal (Fuentes) 6.60 2.20 2.10

6 • Lite It Up Louie (Gallardo) 2.10 2.10

5 • Chasing Shadows (Carmona) 2.20

Time: 1:23.96. Scratched: Vow. Exacta: 1-6, $4.30. Trifecta: 1-6-5, $3.95. Superfecta: 1-6-5-3, $1.76.

2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,835.

1 • Mach Two (Da Silva) 7.60 3.60 2.80

8 • War Rascal (Gallardo) 3.60 3.80

4 • Outlaw Run (Harr) 5.40

Time: 1:39.03. Scratched: Mendelssohn Joy. Exacta: 1-8, $22.00. Trifecta: 1-8-4, $73.55. Superfecta: 1-8-4-3, $48.85. Daily Double: 1-1, $46.40.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

6 • Reef’s Destiny (Harr) 12.40 4.80 2.80

1 • Deflater (Lindsay) 4.00 2.60

2 • Launched (Ceballos) 3.20

Time: 1:11.53. Exacta: 6-1, $24.00. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $59.20. Superfecta: 6-1-2-4, $39.96. Pick 3: 1-1-6, $134.90. Daily Double: 1-6, $82.20.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $31,535.

1 • Alotaluck (Fuentes) 3.00 2.20 2.20

8 • Bayou Benny (Carmona) 3.80 2.60

11 • Quality Rags (Harr) 4.40

Time: 1:40.42. Scratched: Bayou Colonel, That’s Not Funny, The Right Stuff, Table for Two, Divine Leader. Exacta: 1-8, $4.50. Trifecta: 1-8-11, $9.20. Superfecta: 1-8-11-2, $5.40. Pick 3: 1-6-All, $41.10. Daily Double: 6-1, $19.80. Consolation Double: 6-7, $11.60. Consolation Double: 6-10 $11.60. Consolation Double: 6-12, $11.60.

5 7 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,240.

5 • Sharma’d (Barajas) 3.20 2.10 2.10

1 • Kirill the Thrill (Carmona) 2.80 2.60

3 • Burn Boss (Da Silva) 4.40

Time: 1:27.34. Scratched: B L’s Concerto, Time to Escape, Ukraine Strong. Exacta: 5-1, $3.40. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $7.00. Superfecta: 5-1-3-6, $8.56. Pick 3: 6-All-5/9/10/11, $11.00. Pick 4: 1-6-All-5/9/10/11, $30.30. Pick 5: 1-1-6-All-5/9/10/11, $112.10. Daily Double: 1-5, $4.40.

6 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,900.

11 • Scream Machine (Carmona) 4.40 3.00 2.60

8 • Island Builder (Roman) 7.40 6.90

3 • Diamond Dee (Morales) 8.20

Time: 0:59.18. Scratched: Haute Charlotte, Gi Gis Map. Exacta: 11-8, $22.60. Trifecta: 11-8-3, $114.35. Superfecta: 11-8-3-9, $104.06. Pick 3: 1/4/7/10/12/13-5/9/10/11-1/7/11, $5.80. Daily Double: 5-11, $8.80.

7 7 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,135.

5 • De Angelo (Carmona) 3.40 2.40 2.10

6 • Bay Boss (Fuentes) 3.00 2.40

1 • D Flash (Wood) 2.80

Time: 1:25.67. Exacta: 5-6, $4.30. Trifecta: 5-6-1, $11.05. Superfecta: 5-6-1-3, $7.50. Pick 3: 5/9/10/11-1/7/11-5, $6.70. Daily Double: 11-5, $9.60.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $18,000.

1 • Kind Kismet (Valenzuela) 4.20 2.20 2.10

3 • Midnight Joy (Carmona) 2.60 2.10

2 • Cupid’s Obsession (Gallardo) 2.20

Time: 1:06.86. Exacta: 1-3, $4.00. Trifecta: 1-3-2, $3.55. Superfecta: 1-3-2-7, $2.26. Pick 3: 1/7/11-5-1, $12.00. Pick 4: 5/9/10/11-1/7/11-5-1, $16.45. Pick 5: 1/4/7/10/12/13-5/9/10/11-1/7/11-5-1, $27.15. Daily Double: 5-1, $9.00.

Total handle: $794,269. Live handle: $73,709.

Jay Lietzau’s results: Thursday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 114-406 (.281). Lock of the day: 21-47 (.447).

