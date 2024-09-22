Sports

Canterbury Park results for Saturday, Sept. 21

Results and payouts from Saturday night in Shakopee.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 22, 2024 at 2:09AM
Lite It Up Louie leads Always Smiling during a race at Canterbury Park on Aug. 18. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $34,965.

3 • Cupids Crush (Carmona) 2.60 2.10 2.10

1 • Tour Queen (Fuentes) 5.20 3.40

7 • Gypsy Reward (Gallardo) 3.20

Time: 1:34.14. Scratched: Big Bad Diva. Exacta: 3-1, $6.70. Trifecta: 3-1-7, $10.25. Superfecta: 3-1-7-6, $3.69.

2. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,150.

3 • El Tomate (Barajas) 21.40 9.00 4.40

8 • North Arm Bay (Gallardo) 4.40 3.40

5 • Clear the Coast (Valenzuela) 6.80

Time: 1:40.39. Scratched: Bellamys Roan, Unique Path. Exacta: 3-8, $56.70. Trifecta: 3-8-5, $282.30. Superfecta: 3-8-5-1, $145.46. Daily Double: 3-3, $30.00.

3. 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,300.

7 • Cliff Diver (Rodriguez) 3.60 2.80 2.20

9 • House of Lords (Da Silva) 8.20 4.00

11 • Twoko Bay (Fuentes) 2.40

Time: 1:43.54. Scratched: Artie’s Angel, Handsome Harry, Il Capitano, Coffee Caliente, Haunted Haze, Outofthedark, West Island, Big to Do. Exacta: 7-9, $18.80. Trifecta: 7-9-11, $18.65. Superfecta: 7-9-11-14, $21.55. Pick 3: 3/4-3-1/2/4/5/6/7/8/13/15, $46.00. Daily Double: 3-7, $77.00.

4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,220.

9 • Kookyberry (Da Silva) 5.00 3.00 2.80

3 • Sunshine Fever (Valenzuela) 3.00 2.80

7 • Caly Bali (Pena) 5.80

Time: 1:37.36. Scratched: Neptune’s Grotto, Blues Cross, Dropped Cold, Gi Gis Map. Exacta: 9-3, $6.90. Trifecta: 9-3-7, $20.00. Superfecta: 9-3-7-12, $16.07. Pick 3: 3-1/2/4/5/6/7/8/13/15-1/8/9/10/13, $99.70. Daily Double: 7-9, $13.60.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $31,895.

7 • Uncaptured Warrior (Roman) 39.00 13.60 7.00

9 • Distorted Pro (Carmona) 3.40 2.60

3 • Street Warrior (Fuentes) 2.80

Time: 1:11.11. Exacta: 7-9, $61.00. Trifecta: 7-9-3, $107.20. Superfecta: 7-9-3-8, $137.79. Pick 3: 1/2/4/5/6/7/8/13/15-1/8/9/10/13-7, $162.50. Pick 4: 3-1/2/4/5/6/7/8/13/15-1/8/9/10/13-7, $812.35. Pick 5: 3/4-3-1/2/4/5/6/7/8/13/15-1/8/9/10/13-7, $1,539.50. Daily Double: 9-7, $247.20.

6. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.

8 • Tony’s Tapit (Da Silva) 4.40 3.00 2.40

3 • First Call (Rodriguez) 9.20 5.20

5 • Tonka Warrior (Carmona) 2.20

Time: 1:37.70. Exacta: 8-3, $12.80. Trifecta: 8-3-5, $25.60. Superfecta: 8-3-5-6, $14.62. Pick 3: 1/8/9/10/13-7-8, $134.20. Daily Double: 7-8, $143.80.

7. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $34,000.

1 • O’Babe (Quinonez) 3.00 2.40 2.20

3 • Call’em All (Carmona) 3.60 2.80

7 • Holy Image (Slevinsky) 4.00

Time: 1:12.11. Scratched: Holy Star. Exacta: 1-3, $5.30. Trifecta: 1-3-7, $12.75. Superfecta: 1-3-7-4, $22.79. Pick 3: 7-8-1/8, $85.20. Daily Double: 8-1, $9.40.

8. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

3 • Towner Too (Morales) 10.40 5.00 2.10

5 • Sushi Man (Fuentes) 6.80 2.20

1 • I’ll Make Bank (Gallardo) 2.10

Time: 1:07.06. Exacta: 3-5, $29.70. Trifecta: 3-5-1, $21.45. Superfecta: 3-5-1-8, $8.60. Pick 3: 8-1/8-3, $21.70. Pick 4: 7-8-1/8-3, $295.90. Pick 5: 1/8/9/10/13-7-8-1/8-3, $959.55. Daily Double: 1-3, $16.60.

Total handle: $949,567. Live handle: $161,610.

Jay Lietzau’s results: Saturday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 117-414 (.283). Lock of the day: 22-48 (.458).

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Sports

See More
Gophers

Gophers fall to Iowa 31-14 with second-half collapse

card image

Minnesota, unable to stop Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, bid goodbye to the Floyd of Rosedale trophy again.

Gophers

Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson ‘took it personal,’ avenging last year’s loss to Gophers

card image
Gophers

Scoggins: Gophers’ first-half good vibes went out the window with a putrid second half

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image