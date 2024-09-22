1. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $34,965.
Canterbury Park results for Saturday, Sept. 21
Results and payouts from Saturday night in Shakopee.
3 • Cupids Crush (Carmona) 2.60 2.10 2.10
1 • Tour Queen (Fuentes) 5.20 3.40
7 • Gypsy Reward (Gallardo) 3.20
Time: 1:34.14. Scratched: Big Bad Diva. Exacta: 3-1, $6.70. Trifecta: 3-1-7, $10.25. Superfecta: 3-1-7-6, $3.69.
2. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,150.
3 • El Tomate (Barajas) 21.40 9.00 4.40
8 • North Arm Bay (Gallardo) 4.40 3.40
5 • Clear the Coast (Valenzuela) 6.80
Time: 1:40.39. Scratched: Bellamys Roan, Unique Path. Exacta: 3-8, $56.70. Trifecta: 3-8-5, $282.30. Superfecta: 3-8-5-1, $145.46. Daily Double: 3-3, $30.00.
3. 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,300.
7 • Cliff Diver (Rodriguez) 3.60 2.80 2.20
9 • House of Lords (Da Silva) 8.20 4.00
11 • Twoko Bay (Fuentes) 2.40
Time: 1:43.54. Scratched: Artie’s Angel, Handsome Harry, Il Capitano, Coffee Caliente, Haunted Haze, Outofthedark, West Island, Big to Do. Exacta: 7-9, $18.80. Trifecta: 7-9-11, $18.65. Superfecta: 7-9-11-14, $21.55. Pick 3: 3/4-3-1/2/4/5/6/7/8/13/15, $46.00. Daily Double: 3-7, $77.00.
4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,220.
9 • Kookyberry (Da Silva) 5.00 3.00 2.80
3 • Sunshine Fever (Valenzuela) 3.00 2.80
7 • Caly Bali (Pena) 5.80
Time: 1:37.36. Scratched: Neptune’s Grotto, Blues Cross, Dropped Cold, Gi Gis Map. Exacta: 9-3, $6.90. Trifecta: 9-3-7, $20.00. Superfecta: 9-3-7-12, $16.07. Pick 3: 3-1/2/4/5/6/7/8/13/15-1/8/9/10/13, $99.70. Daily Double: 7-9, $13.60.
5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $31,895.
7 • Uncaptured Warrior (Roman) 39.00 13.60 7.00
9 • Distorted Pro (Carmona) 3.40 2.60
3 • Street Warrior (Fuentes) 2.80
Time: 1:11.11. Exacta: 7-9, $61.00. Trifecta: 7-9-3, $107.20. Superfecta: 7-9-3-8, $137.79. Pick 3: 1/2/4/5/6/7/8/13/15-1/8/9/10/13-7, $162.50. Pick 4: 3-1/2/4/5/6/7/8/13/15-1/8/9/10/13-7, $812.35. Pick 5: 3/4-3-1/2/4/5/6/7/8/13/15-1/8/9/10/13-7, $1,539.50. Daily Double: 9-7, $247.20.
6. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.
8 • Tony’s Tapit (Da Silva) 4.40 3.00 2.40
3 • First Call (Rodriguez) 9.20 5.20
5 • Tonka Warrior (Carmona) 2.20
Time: 1:37.70. Exacta: 8-3, $12.80. Trifecta: 8-3-5, $25.60. Superfecta: 8-3-5-6, $14.62. Pick 3: 1/8/9/10/13-7-8, $134.20. Daily Double: 7-8, $143.80.
7. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $34,000.
1 • O’Babe (Quinonez) 3.00 2.40 2.20
3 • Call’em All (Carmona) 3.60 2.80
7 • Holy Image (Slevinsky) 4.00
Time: 1:12.11. Scratched: Holy Star. Exacta: 1-3, $5.30. Trifecta: 1-3-7, $12.75. Superfecta: 1-3-7-4, $22.79. Pick 3: 7-8-1/8, $85.20. Daily Double: 8-1, $9.40.
8. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
3 • Towner Too (Morales) 10.40 5.00 2.10
5 • Sushi Man (Fuentes) 6.80 2.20
1 • I’ll Make Bank (Gallardo) 2.10
Time: 1:07.06. Exacta: 3-5, $29.70. Trifecta: 3-5-1, $21.45. Superfecta: 3-5-1-8, $8.60. Pick 3: 8-1/8-3, $21.70. Pick 4: 7-8-1/8-3, $295.90. Pick 5: 1/8/9/10/13-7-8-1/8-3, $959.55. Daily Double: 1-3, $16.60.
Total handle: $949,567. Live handle: $161,610.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Saturday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 117-414 (.283). Lock of the day: 22-48 (.458).
