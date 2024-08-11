1. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $32,970.
Canterbury Park results for Saturday, August 10
Results and payouts from Saturday night in Shakopee.
7 • Last Martini (Da Silva) 40.20 15.60 6.80
3 • Face Value (Fuentes) 4.40 3.40
4 • St. Elmo (Valenzuela) 4.80
Time: 1:41.47. Exacta: 7-3, $114.90. Trifecta: 7-3-4, $210.75. Superfecta: 7-3-4-5, $184.00.
2. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.
2 • Commissioner Oscar (Gallardo) 5.40 3.20 2.60
13 • Rynotograce (Rodriguez) 5.20 3.40
5 • Supreme Leader (Barajas) 3.60
Time: 1:36.51. Scratched: Sweet Bodemeister, Westdakota, Increedible Victor, B L’s Concerto. Exacta: 2-13, $15.50. Trifecta: 2-13-5, $24.75. Superfecta: 2-13-5-11, $13.52. Daily Double: 7-2, $102.00.
3. Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $82,500.
4• Retired Kathy (Lindsay) 26.20 2.20 2.10
5 • Xtreme Diva (Gallardo) 2.10 2.10
1 • Northern Angel (Fuentes) 3.00
Time: 1:45.14. Exacta: 4-5, $11.10. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $24.40. Superfecta: 4-5-1-2, $3.37. Pick 3: 7-1/2/3/4/9-4, $554.50. Daily Double: 2-4, $43.60.
4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.
5 • Coastal Waters (Da Silva) 8.80 4.40 3.20
1 • Sarge’s Sermon (Quinonez) 5.80 4.00
10 • Cibertruck (Rodriguez) 5.80
Time: 1:35.74. Scratched: Devil Vision, Vitale, Shut Up Michael, War Chest. Exacta: 5-1, $24.10. Trifecta: 5-1-10, $88.25. Superfecta: 5-1-10-4, $62.49. Pick 3: 1/2/3/4/9-4-5, $107.60. Daily Double: 4-5, $91.20.
5. Minnesota Derby. State bred. Open. 1 mile, 70 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $82,500.
6 • Street Warrior (Gallardo) 2.40 2.10 2.10
2 • Superstar Swank (Carmona) 3.40 2.60
1 • Victorius Vanda (Rodriguez) 4.80
Time: 1:44.97. Exacta: 6-2, $3.90. Trifecta: 6-2-1, $9.05. Superfecta: 6-2-1-5, $3.85. Pick 3: 4-5-6, $72.90. Pick 4: 1/2/3/4/9-4-5-6, $130.90. Pick 5: 7-1/2/3/4/9-4-5-6, $3,533.10. Daily Double: 5-6, $15.20.
6. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $21,390.
8 • Found Jordan (Da Silva) 4.40 2.60 2.40
7 • Time Muse (Gallardo) 4.20 4.00
9 • My Cairo Kid (Fuentes) 6.80
Time: 1:36.25. Scratched: Cross the Causeway, Kal El. Exacta: 8-7, $10.40. Trifecta: 8-7-9, $30.75. Superfecta: 8-7-9-1, $18.59. Superfecta: 8-7-9-11, $25.75. Pick 3: 5-6-2/6/8, $19.30. Daily Double: 6-8, $5.80.
7. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,340.
8 • Hurts So Good (Da Silva) 4.20 2.60 2.10
2 • Lucky Smile (Gallardo) 3.80 2.40
5 • Saint Charles (Fuentes) 2.20
Time: 0:56.61. Scratched: Vroysky. Exacta: 8-2, $7.10. Trifecta: 8-2-5, $7.80. Superfecta: 8-2-5-3, $10.14. Pick 3: 6-2/6/8-1/8, $8.90. Daily Double: 8-8, $8.40.
8. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $33,300.
4 • Pepper Mill (Valenzuela) 28.80 15.40 6.60
8 • Thunders Rocknroll (Quinonez) 5.80 3.80
6 • Cupids Crush (Carmona) 2.80
Time: 1:11.56. Exacta: 4-8, $88.90. Trifecta: 4-8-6, $130.00. Superfecta: 4-8-6-5, $163.85. Pick 3: 2/6/8-1/8-4 $91.40. Pick 4: 6-2/6/8-1/8-4, $78.45. Pick 5: 5-6-2/6/8-1/8-4, $354.60. Daily Double: 8-4, $72.40.
Total handle: $1,361,784. Live handle: $208,520.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Saturday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 70-277 (.253). Lock of the day: 14-32 (.438).
