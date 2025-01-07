News & Politics

In response to Trump’s teases, Ontario premier says Canada would buy Alaska and Minnesota

President-elect Donald Trump has been teasing Canada for the past month, making comments about turning the country into the 51st state in the U.S. Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a counteroffer.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 7, 2025 at 10:44PM
A paddle boarder and her dog are dwarfed by the Minneapolis skyline while enjoying Lake Nokomis on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota has now found itself in the crossfire of some international trolling among North American government officials.

President-elect Donald Trump has teased Canada for the past month, making comments about turning the country into the 51st state in the U.S., imposing tariffs on its products and using “economic force” to have it join the Union.

That had Ontario Premier Doug Ford thinking about his own territorial gains.

While speaking to a reporter Monday, Ford joked: “…to the president, I’ll make him a counteroffer. How about if we buy Alaska and we’ll throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time?”

View post on X

Can’t blame the guy for thinking about the North Star State. It shares a 547-mile border with Canada, most of it with Ontario. The accents are similar, and Minnesota and Minneapolis are often ranked among the best places to live.

Some Redditors think it’s a neat idea. A few like the sound of free Canadian healthcare.

“It’s nice to be fought over,” one wrote.

Fortunately… or, unfortunately, Ford knows Canada and Minnesota aren’t going anywhere.

“It’s not realistic,” he said. “I know [Trump] likes making these comments and he likes joking around. I take that seriously. He may be joking, but under my watch that will never, ever happen.”

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

Politics

Tolkkinen: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supports raw milk. Here's what to know before jumping on the trend.

Staff headshot
Karen Tolkkinen
STEVE RICE � srice@startribune.com What goes better with cookies than a glass of milk.

Raw milk is delicious, but there are dangers.

Nation

Jimmy Carter eulogized by Kamala Harris, congressional leaders at US Capitol

card image

News & Politics

Man who cheated seniors out of $103M in magazine telemarketing scheme sentenced in MN to 10 years

U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis.