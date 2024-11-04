What researchers learned after the death of one of Minnesota’s oldest known Canada lynx

There are 583 lynx in the Superior National Forest’s DNA database. First detected in 2013, a lynx that goes by GLNR-S-551 is now the oldest cat at age 11. The agency said there is only one other cat older than 8. “Both 571 and 551 were found last winter and were known to be 11 years of age and both had kittens last winter,” wildlife biologist Dan Ryansaid.